Douglas Noel Adams (March 11, 1952 – May 11, 2001) was an English author, scriptwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist, and dramatist.

2020, 42nd Anniversary of Hitchhiker’s Guide

BBC 4 Extra – @BBCRadio4

Of mice and spacemen – “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy” turns 42 – Economist

Wikipedia

Celebrations

May 8 Hitchhiker’s Guide Radio Debut

May 11 Birthday

May 25 Towel Day

Quotes

I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.

I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.

I’ve come up with a set of rules that describe our reactions to technologies:

1. Anything that is in the world when you’re born is normal and ordinary and is just a natural part of the way the world works.

2. Anything that’s invented between when you’re fifteen and thirty-five is new and exciting and revolutionary and you can probably get a career in it.

3. Anything invented after you’re thirty-five is against the natural order of things.

– The Salmon of Doubt

Elsewhere on the Web

Did Douglas get it right?

Wikipedia

Douglas Adams

Douglas Adams – Wikiquote

Planeta.com