Douglas Adams

Douglas Noel Adams (March 11, 1952 – May 11, 2001) was an English author, scriptwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist, and dramatist.
May 8 Hitchhiker’s Guide Radio Debut
May 11 Birthday
May 25 Towel Day
I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.
I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.
I’ve come up with a set of rules that describe our reactions to technologies:
1. Anything that is in the world when you’re born is normal and ordinary and is just a natural part of the way the world works.
2. Anything that’s invented between when you’re fifteen and thirty-five is new and exciting and revolutionary and you can probably get a career in it.
3. Anything invented after you’re thirty-five is against the natural order of things.
– The Salmon of Doubt
