The news that the Trump Administration will rescind DACA prompts an exploration of migration and USA-Mexico relations. This page will expand with relevant links and resources.

Background

From Lawlogix.com

While Congress debates issues regarding comprehensive immigration reform, the Department of Homeland Security has implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, effective August 15, 2012, in hopes of providing some form of temporary relief to the DREAMers in the U.S. You can read more about the DACA Program here.

From Nevada Forward

Nevadans spoke out to denounce Trump’s decision to end DACA. At the East Las Vegas Community Center, a place that’s already become a sort of safe space for Southern Nevada’s immigrant communities, elected leaders and community advocates gathered to condemn Trump’s decision and chart the path forward. Nevada Assemblyman Edgar Flores was particularly fed up with DREAMers being used as pawns on the political chessboard. “It is not just about numbers. […] It’s not OK. These are human beings, and we have to talk about them as such.”

From Deadline

Jeff Sessions did not want the so-called DREAMers who now face deportation to take any of this personally, explaining the country must limit how many people it lets in every year. This does not mean, for those who were not accepted, “that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way,” Sessions had said in this morning’s announcement. “You are right, Jeff,” Stephen Colbert agreed. “Deporting innocent children does not mean they are bad people. It means you are a bad person.”

#BREAKING: Trump breaks with GOP, makes deal with Dems on DACA legislation https://t.co/4x6jH4TsYb pic.twitter.com/yzRS8uyoYG — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2017

