Book covers

One of our fave books of the year: Dr Space Junk vs the Universe is now available around the globe in print and audio book formats.

Author Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk, illuminates the art of archaeology on the ground and way up above.

Amazon.com

<br />

From New South Books:

Going boldly forth as a pioneer in the fledgling field of space archaeology, Dr Alice Gorman (aka Dr Space Junk) turns the common perception of archaeology as an exploration of the ancient on its head. Her captivating inquiry into the most modern and daring of technologies spanning some 60 years — a mere speck in cosmic terms — takes the reader on a journey which captures the relics of space forays and uncovers the cultural value of detritus all too readily dismissed as junk.

In this book, she takes a physical journey through the solar system and beyond, and a conceptual journey into human interactions with space. Her tools are artifacts, historical explorations, the occasional cocktail recipe, and the archaeologist’s eye applied not only to the past, but the present and future as well.

Erudite and playful, Dr Space Junk reveals that space is not as empty as we might think. And that by looking up and studying space artifacts, we learn an awful lot about our own culture on earth. She helps us understand that objects from the past — the material culture produced by the Space Age and beyond — are so significant to us now because they remind us of what we might want to hold onto into the future.

Key Links

https://www.newsouthbooks.com.au/books/here-comes-dr-space-junk

http://flinders.academia.edu/AliceGorman

@drspacejunk

Questions

Is there an audio version of the book?

Recommended Listening

Archaeology and the Future – The Drawing Room

The truth about space junk – Conversations

What is the cultural significance of the moon landing 50 years on?

Embedded Tweets

It would be really great if the #Apollo50 anniversary were used to model inclusive language in space. No more 'manned' and 'mankind' please! Here is a guide to help you out. https://t.co/F4DucIPvg4 — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) July 17, 2019

My book about space archaeology – the study of human material culture related to space exploration – will be released in the US on October 22! https://t.co/380Yq80hbl @mitpress — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) July 4, 2019

This is getting real pic.twitter.com/jMYPFSyGgi — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) February 8, 2019

Dr Space Junk vs The Universe: Archaeology and the Future. My book about how humans interact with outer space is out in April 2019.https://t.co/VjhOz0vdxr — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) January 9, 2019

We're getting excited about Alice Gorman's (aka @drspacejunk) upcoming Dr Space Junk vs The Universe – out 1 April! pic.twitter.com/mGE8sclg4w — NewSouth (@newsouthbook) February 13, 2019

Get to know Dr. Space Junk aka Dr. Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk ) from a great @NewYorker profile. She's the author of one of our big fall titles, "Dr. Space Junk vs. the Universe: Archaeology and the Future.' #cosmos #womeninscience #spacejunk https://t.co/lb8F9OQP3e pic.twitter.com/SF8awtLdVV — MIT Press (@mitpress) March 15, 2019

Earlier Features

How to avoid sexist language in space – Dr Space Junk wields the red pen.

Misc

Publication date: April (Australia, New South Books) and October (USA, MIT Press).

Audio book voiced by @Cat_Gould

Recent presentation

Washington, DC – Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7-8pm, Politics and Prose: An archeologist, Gorman has taken the field where it has never gone before: space. Exploring the connection between humans and the larger cosmic context, Gorman investigates both the dust, craters, and fallen shards of things like Skylab that space has left on Earth, as well as the artifacts we’ve put into space. Often referred to as “space junk,” these objects range from obsolete satellites and discarded tools to the flag planted on the moon and messages broadcast to extraterrestrials. As Gorman shows, each specimen embodies its historical moment, raises tantalizing questions, and tells stories about our dreams and hopes.

Facebook

@politicsprose

Planeta.com