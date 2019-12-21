home Communication, Culture Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk

Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication Culture
Posted on
Book covers

One of our fave books of the year: Dr Space Junk vs the Universe is now available around the globe in print and audio book formats.

Author Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk, illuminates the art of archaeology on the ground and way up above.

Amazon.com

From New South Books:
Going boldly forth as a pioneer in the fledgling field of space archaeology, Dr Alice Gorman (aka Dr Space Junk) turns the common perception of archaeology as an exploration of the ancient on its head. Her captivating inquiry into the most modern and daring of technologies spanning some 60 years — a mere speck in cosmic terms — takes the reader on a journey which captures the relics of space forays and uncovers the cultural value of detritus all too readily dismissed as junk.

In this book, she takes a physical journey through the solar system and beyond, and a conceptual journey into human interactions with space. Her tools are artifacts, historical explorations, the occasional cocktail recipe, and the archaeologist’s eye applied not only to the past, but the present and future as well.

Erudite and playful, Dr Space Junk reveals that space is not as empty as we might think. And that by looking up and studying space artifacts, we learn an awful lot about our own culture on earth. She helps us understand that objects from the past — the material culture produced by the Space Age and beyond — are so significant to us now because they remind us of what we might want to hold onto into the future.

Key Links
https://www.newsouthbooks.com.au/books/here-comes-dr-space-junk
http://flinders.academia.edu/AliceGorman
@drspacejunk

Questions

  • Is there an audio version of the book?

Recommended Listening
Archaeology and the Future – The Drawing Room
The truth about space junk – Conversations
What is the cultural significance of the moon landing 50 years on?

Embedded Tweets

Earlier Features
How to avoid sexist language in space – Dr Space Junk wields the red pen.

Misc
Publication date: April (Australia, New South Books) and October (USA, MIT Press).

Audio book voiced by @Cat_Gould

Recent presentation
Washington, DC – Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7-8pm, Politics and Prose: An archeologist, Gorman has taken the field where it has never gone before: space. Exploring the connection between humans and the larger cosmic context, Gorman investigates both the dust, craters, and fallen shards of things like Skylab that space has left on Earth, as well as the artifacts we’ve put into space. Often referred to as “space junk,” these objects range from obsolete satellites and discarded tools to the flag planted on the moon and messages broadcast to extraterrestrials. As Gorman shows, each specimen embodies its historical moment, raises tantalizing questions, and tells stories about our dreams and hopes.
Facebook
@politicsprose

Planeta.com

New Titles

Twitter Faves

Adelaide Links

Archaeology

Astronomy

Spacecraft

2019 Faves

July 20 and looking up at the moon

Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.