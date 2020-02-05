Earth Day 2020

Photo

What are your plans for Earth Day?

Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world. And in 2020? Let us know your plans. Hashtag: #EarthDay

Some history: Back in the early 1960s Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.

Planeta.com treats the earth as our home. We’ve celebrated Earth Day since we started and we honestly try to make the aspirations and excitement of Earth Day an everyday routine.

In 2020 Planeta.com is updating our guides to wildlife in Australia, Africa, New Zealand, the United States … updating our guides to tourism in Mexico’s national parks and biosphere reserves. We are preparing for upcoming events and celebrations, including Biodiversity Day (May 20), World Environment Day (June 5). On this day we ask friends to share their experiences and observations. Comments welcome and responses may be incorporated into this page.

The countdown to earth day is on! 🌍 With just 100 days to go, it's a great time to reflect on the theme for #EarthDay2020: Climate Action! Find out more and learn how you can take action via @EarthDayNetwork.https://t.co/dVJUwR3usD pic.twitter.com/1DqJUkLzMh — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 14, 2020

Games in the Natural World

Talk to a neighbor about the kind of trees and flowers are in the city park.

Pick up the trash on your walk.

Social Web Challenges

Take and share a photo of a flowering tree.

Like / heart / share someone else’s photo of nature.

Favorite a favorite park with an account on the social web. Facebook Bonus Points for those with a page, fave the park as your page. (Example)

Headlines

Features

