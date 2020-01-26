What are your plans for Earth Day?

Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world. Let us know your plans. Hashtag: #EarthDay

Some history: Back in the early 1960s Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.

2020

Earth Day Games

Learn how to say ‘Earth Day’ in another language.

Attend a local event.

Visit a local park.

Ride a bicycle.

Take pictures of eco-friendly actions.

Minimize your use of plastic.

Volunteer.

Translating Earth Day

Afrikaans: Aard Dag

Estonian: Head Maa Päeva!

German: Der Tag der Erde

Irish: Lá an Domhain

Spanish El Día de la Tierra

Swedish: Jord Dag

Welsh: ‘N Ddedwydd Briddo Ddiwrnod

Oaxaca, Mexico

Ayuuk: It naxwiij xyëë (Santa María Ocotepec)

Chinanteco: Júm kie huo (San Felipe Usila)

Mixteco: Diuú nuú

Zapoteco: Dxi xten guedxliu (Teotitlán del Valle), Zaa guie yu (Sierra Juárez)

Bonus Points: Translating Every day is Earth Day

German: Jeder Tag ist Tag der Erde

Spanish: Cada día es Día de la Tierra

1971: Keep America Beautiful

The landmark Keep America Beautiful public service advertisement from Keep America Beautiful. This PSA ran nationally from 1971 until at least the late 1980s and has been named among the most memorable and influential advertisements in the history of television. Produced by us (KAB), and the Ad Council. Agency: Burson-Marstellar. Narration: William Conrad



The #ScienceMarch is happening on Earth Day. Mark your calendars https://t.co/ajMfLAGZcq — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) February 12, 2017

