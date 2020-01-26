What are your plans for Earth Day?

Poster: Roofdog
Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world. Let us know your plans. Hashtag: #EarthDay
Some history: Back in the early 1960s Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.
2020
Earth Day Games
Learn how to say ‘Earth Day’ in another language.
Attend a local event.
Visit a local park.
Ride a bicycle.
Take pictures of eco-friendly actions.
Minimize your use of plastic.
Volunteer.
Translating Earth Day
Afrikaans: Aard Dag
Estonian: Head Maa Päeva!
German: Der Tag der Erde
Irish: Lá an Domhain
Spanish El Día de la Tierra
Swedish: Jord Dag
Welsh: ‘N Ddedwydd Briddo Ddiwrnod
Oaxaca, Mexico
Ayuuk: It naxwiij xyëë (Santa María Ocotepec)
Chinanteco: Júm kie huo (San Felipe Usila)
Mixteco: Diuú nuú
Zapoteco: Dxi xten guedxliu (Teotitlán del Valle), Zaa guie yu (Sierra Juárez)
Bonus Points: Translating Every day is Earth Day
German: Jeder Tag ist Tag der Erde
Spanish: Cada día es Día de la Tierra
1971: Keep America Beautiful
The landmark Keep America Beautiful public service advertisement from Keep America Beautiful. This PSA ran nationally from 1971 until at least the late 1980s and has been named among the most memorable and influential advertisements in the history of television. Produced by us (KAB), and the Ad Council. Agency: Burson-Marstellar. Narration: William Conrad
Embedded Tweets
The #ScienceMarch is happening on Earth Day. Mark your calendars https://t.co/ajMfLAGZcq
— Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) February 12, 2017
#EarthDay is April 22 & we’re celebrating by letting you virtually #AdoptThePlanet! Choose from 64,000 locations now https://t.co/cNH5nOEEP5 pic.twitter.com/K4tFxjugwv
— NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2017
Previously
Planeta.com