Earthquakes

Buzzwords

Earthquake = Sudden and violent shaking of the ground, sometimes causing great destruction, as a result of movements within the rust of the Earth or volcanic action

USA
Latest

Nevada/California
http://scedc.caltech.edu/recent@SCEC
https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2019/earthquakes-in-nevada
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-earthquakesa-earthquake-42-quake-hits-near-ridgecrest-calif-5qtt-20190704-story.html

Apps
ShakeAlertLA Earthquake Early Warning (Los Angeles)

Key Links
https://earthquake.usgs.gov
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/monitoring/operations/heliplot.php

Twitter
@Seismologie_be

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Richter magnitude scale

Examples

Earthquakes in Mexico 09.2017

Japan Earthquake 2011

Planeta.com

Earthquakes Links

Seismology

Geology

Earthquakes in New Zealand

Earth

Tourism, Crisis, and Communication

Responsible Travel Week

