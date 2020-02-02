home Buzzwords Earthstrong 2020

Poster

February 6, 2020 celebrate Bob Marley’s 75th earthstrong (birthday). Public activities take place at the Bob Marley Museum from 10am-midnight in Jamaica. Some of the party is streamed live online.

Key Links
Bob Marley Foundation
bobmarleyfoundation.org
@BobMarleyFND

Bob Marley Museum
bobmarleymuseum.com
Instagram
@bobmarleymuseum

Tuff Gong Television
http://tuffgong.com
Facebook
Youtube

Questions

  • Are there viewing parties?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Jamaica?

Embedded Tweets

Bob Marley Museum
The museum – bobmarleymuseum.com – is located at 56 Hope Road, Kingston 6, and is Bob Marley’s former place of residence. It was home to the Tuff Gong reggae record label which was founded by The Wailers in 1970.

