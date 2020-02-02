Earthstrong 2020

Poster

February 6, 2020 celebrate Bob Marley’s 75th earthstrong (birthday). Public activities take place at the Bob Marley Museum from 10am-midnight in Jamaica. Some of the party is streamed live online.

Reggae Jam Session is a few days away.

Tickets are available at the Bob Marley Museum (56 Hope Road) or Tuff Gong International Studios (220 Marcus Garvey Drive) for your ticket today.#BobMarley75#EarthstrongCelebration #Redemption2020#Forwardinthisgeneration pic.twitter.com/PvBwQ9PGpL — Bob Marley Museum (@bobmarleymuseum) January 31, 2020

Bob Marley Museum

The museum – bobmarleymuseum.com – is located at 56 Hope Road, Kingston 6, and is Bob Marley’s former place of residence. It was home to the Tuff Gong reggae record label which was founded by The Wailers in 1970.

