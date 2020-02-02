Earthstrong 2020

Poster
February 6, 2020 celebrate Bob Marley’s 75th earthstrong (birthday). Public activities take place at the Bob Marley Museum from 10am-midnight in Jamaica. Some of the party is streamed live online.
Key Links
Bob Marley Foundation
bobmarleyfoundation.org
@BobMarleyFND
Bob Marley Museum
bobmarleymuseum.com
Instagram
@bobmarleymuseum
Tuff Gong Television
http://tuffgong.com
Facebook
Youtube
Embedded Tweets
💚💛❤️
February 6th is fast approaching. #Bobmarley75 earthstrong celebration is almost here and we are excited. #EarthstrongCelebration#Redemption2020#ForwardinThisGeneration pic.twitter.com/h4fjOld2ZH
— BobMarleyFoundation (@BobMarleyFND) January 29, 2020
Reggae Jam Session is a few days away.
Tickets are available at the Bob Marley Museum (56 Hope Road) or Tuff Gong International Studios (220 Marcus Garvey Drive) for your ticket today.#BobMarley75#EarthstrongCelebration #Redemption2020#Forwardinthisgeneration pic.twitter.com/PvBwQ9PGpL
— Bob Marley Museum (@bobmarleymuseum) January 31, 2020
Bob Marley Museum
The museum – bobmarleymuseum.com – is located at 56 Hope Road, Kingston 6, and is Bob Marley’s former place of residence. It was home to the Tuff Gong reggae record label which was founded by The Wailers in 1970.
