Easter = the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and held (in the Western Church) between March 21 and April 25, on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the northern spring equinox.

In 2020 Easter Sunday is April 12.

Embedded Tweets

Just a day late: #map shows what Easter is called in different European languages. Source: https://t.co/w9aDJE0Abv pic.twitter.com/COYJvlkkxl — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) April 1, 2018

