Buzzwords

Ecological Civilization = Ecological civilization is the final goal of social and environmental reform within a given society. It implies that the changes required in response to global climate disruption and social injustices are so extensive as to require another form of human civilization, one based on ecological principles (Wikipedia)

Headlines

The path to China’s ‘ecological civilization’ starts with national parks – Science Daily (2019)

What Does Xi Jinping’s New Phrase ‘Ecological Civilization’ Mean? – The Diplomat (2018)

Can China really lead the way to an “Ecological Civilization”? – Ensia (2018)

What Does China’s ‘Ecological Civilization’ Mean for Humanity’s Future? – Ecowatch (2018)

Interpreting ecological civilisation (part one) – China Dialogue (2015)

China Daily (2007)

Elsewhere on the Web

Wild China