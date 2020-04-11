Ecuador is a compact nation with four distinct zones: Andes Mountains (with some of the most active volcanoes in the world), the Pacific Coast, Amazon forest and the Galapagos Islands.

Ecuador is bordered on the north by Colombia, the south and east by Peru and the west by the Pacific Ocean. All four zones are easily accessible, although for such a small country it does take time to travel from one area to another due to twisting and winding roads through the mountains. Slow travelers, enjoy and buen vivir!

Because Ecuador has so many distinct micro-climates in such a small area it is one of the most bio-diverse countries in the world. The country is home to more than 1,600 bird species (15% of the world’s known bird species) in the continental area, and 38 more endemic in the Galapagos. In addition to more than 16,000 species of plants, the country has 106 endemic reptiles, 138 endemic amphibians and 6,000 species of butterflies.

