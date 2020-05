Logo

May 24 is the European Day of Parks.

The European Day of Parks is a commemorative day for Protected Areas across Europe that was launched in 1999 by the EUROPARC Federation to celebrate Protected Areas throughout Europe. It celebrates the creation of the first national parks in Europe – a set of nine parks created in Sweden in 1909.

