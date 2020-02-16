El Potrero Chico is an internationally renowned rock climbing area in the state of Nuevo Leon, 3 kilometers outside the town of Hidalgo. This is one of the friendliest climbing communities in the world. The camp is an hour northwest of Monterrey.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/SajTEXBJ25wtVm5G8



Elsewhere on the Web

elpotrerochico.mx

Photos



Updating

g Vivan Los Escaladores! Rock Climbing in Mexico – Paul Dawes

g First Night on a Wall – Luke Stollings

g Potrero Chico: A Spaceboyz Primer – Luke Stollings

Wikipedia

Potrero Chico

Planeta