England Links

England flag
Links related to England presented in mostly random fashion:
Headlines
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-38462686
Learning the art of dry stone walling in the Cotswolds – Green Traveller
http://archaeology-travel.com/top-ten/must-see-early-medieval-sites-museums-in-england – @ArchTrav
Landscape in Particular: The Uffington White Horse and Wayland’s Smithy
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/familyholidays/10065710/Britain-on-a-budget-50-cheap-thrills.html
http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/news/uk_news/Environment/article1248864.ece
http://www.guardian.co.uk/uk/gallery/2013/jan/29/immigration-britain-ministers-gallery
Recommended listening
BBC London – Listen live
The Bugle – itunes – Wiki – @hellobuglers
http://www.ageuk.org.uk/the-wireless
The Wild Places – Robert Macfarlane sets out to discover if there remain any genuinely wild places in Britain and Ireland.
Ramblings with Clare Balding
Recommended Viewing
Rajan Datar/Fast Track – BBC World News
BBC News Player – fast:track: Green Wash. Part 1
BBC News Player – fast:track: Green Wash. Part 2
Celebrations
April 23 St.George’s Day. Some history. St. George is the patron saint of England. His emblem, a red cross on a white background, is the flag of England, and part of the British flag. Wikipedia
Tourism Portals
enjoyengland.com
Delivering aGolden LegacyA growth strategy for inbound tourismto Britain from 2012 to 2020 (PDF)
Social Web
Escape London Ning
Staycation flickr group: British photo sharing for the summer
Cornwall/Eden Project
Victoria Eden Project plans $150m ecotourism site for Victorian coalmine
https://www.edenproject.com
The Eden Project
Parks
The New Forest National Park lies in southwest Hampshire – from east of the Avon Valley to Southampton Water and from the Solent Coast to the edge Wiltshire.
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.theecologist.org/green_green_living/out_and_about/1028276/the_eco_travel_guide_to_england.html
Eco breaks in England
A punt on the Cam
Number 10
@LeoHickman
@stevebridger
@guardianeco
@greentraveller
@HiddenBritain
@uknationalparks
@the_GTBS
@lynnerosie
@RSAEvents
@catherinemack
@NorwhichCity
@EnvAgency
@HumberheadLevel
@NEYorksNLincs
@YorksWildlife
@yorkshirebloom
@wildernesshq
Bath
World Heritage Site Audio Tour
Bath – Wikipedia
Rail Trail: Bristol and Bath
King Bladud’s Pigs in Bath
Visit Bath
Green Park Station
Rail Trail: Bristol and Bath
King Bladud’s Pigs in Bath
Visit Bath
Bath, England – http://thebathbrewhouse.com – @BathBrewHouse
http://soundcloud.com/abcspeakingout/justin-braithwaite
http://www.artattheedge.org
Berkhamsted
bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-28783990
https://canalrivertrust.org.uk
Berkhamsted
Birmingham
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/united-kingdom/england/west-midlands/articles/Birmingham-Why-send-tourists-there
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destination/147282/A-weekend-break-in…-Birmingham.html
http://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/birmingham-shuns-key-travel-showon-11057266
http://visitbirmingham.com
https://www.birminghamliteraturefestival.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birmingham
Parks
National Parks
- Dartmoor
- Exmoor
- Lake District
- Northumberland
- North York Moors
- Peak District
- Yorkshire Dales
- The New Forest
Dartmoor National Park
http://www.dartmoor.gov.uk
http://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/visiting
@dartmoornpa @dartmoorrichard
Dartmoor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dartmoor
http://www.visitdartmoor.co.uk
http://www.legendarydartmoor.co.uk
See also:
The South Downs National Park is the first to be created in England since the New Forest in 2005. A new South Downs National Park Authority is expected to be established by April 2010 and become fully operational a year later. Conservation groups heralded the decision to protect the area sandwiched between London and the towns of the south coast. The decision is not without its critics. Despite widespread public support, the park was opposed by six of the 15 local authorities within its boundaries. According to the BBC, Eastbourne MP Nigel Waterson said the views of local people and local authorities had been ignored.
The South Downs, which covers parts of Sussex and Hampshire, was among 12 areas identified for national parks in the 1940s. The addition of the South Downs means that all 12 of the areas originally identified in the 1947 Hobhouse Report are now designated National Parks. Among the chief promoters: the South Downs Campaign , a network of 160 organizations.
BBC News Feature
Campaign to Protect Rural England
Defra – http://www.defra.gov.uk/news/latest/2009/country-0331.htm
South Downs National Park
The Big Question: What are national parks, and why do we have so many of them?
Ten ways to enjoy the South Downs – Guardian
Lake District
https://planeta.com/lake-district
http://www.newstatesman.com/culture/nature/2017/07/sheepwrecked-how-lake-district-shows-world-heritages-flaws
Heritage
English Heritage is a public body that exists to protect and promote England’s spectacular historic environment and ensure that its past is researched and understood. Officially known as the Historic Buildings and Monuments Commission for England, English Heritage is an Executive Non-departmental Public Body sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
Nature
https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/natural-england – @NaturalEngland
Avebury
http://www.westerndailypress.co.uk/National-Trust-fleece-visitors-cheesiest-Avebury/story-27998831-detail/story.html
http://www.stonehengeandaveburywhs.org/
http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/avebury
http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/373
Bedford
http://www.bedfordtoday.co.uk
http://bodaciousbedford.com
Brighton
On the South Coast – an hour by train Brighton is on the far edge of the London commuter belt, but a lively coastal city in its own right surrounded by the South Downs and the countryside of Sussex (a land invaded by Celts, Romans and Saxons over the centuries).
Brighton Flickr group
http://www.visitbrighton.com/Parks and Gardens
A rather unexpected building for the English coast: Brighton Royal Pavilion photos
Cycling in Brighton and Hove Annual London to Brighton bikeride every year in June.
Brighton and Hove Food map
Harvest Brighton & Hove
Brighton & Hove Farmers’ markets
Brighton Fringe Festival every year in May with hundreds of events and more affordable than the official Brighton Festival activities.
Artists Open Houses more than 200 houses open their doors to the public to showcase Brighton and surrounding art.
http://www.theguardian.com/travel/2014/jul/04/britghton-top-10-craft-beer-pubs
Perth
http://www.perthcity.co.uk
Sussex
The home of British wine
Walking South for walks anywhere south of London.
Sussexpast with information on some interesting historical places to visit in Sussex like Lewes Castle .
Ashdown Forest
Arundel Castle is in the centre of the scenic village Arundel in the South Downs of West Sussex:
Arundel on flickr
@sussex_police
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Sussex
Travel to France by Ferry:
Newhaven-to-Dieppe is one of 4 regular ferry routes to France: Newhaven is less than 30 minutes from Brighton by train.
Blackpool
http://www.blackpooltransport.com
Blackpool_tramway
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Arts University College in Bournemouth
Cambridge
https://www.cambridge.gov.uk
https://www.visitcambridge.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambridge
http://www.kings.cam.ac.uk
Cornwall
The Minack Theatre
http://www.rawfestcornwall.com
http://www.greatgardensofcornwall.co.uk/
Derby
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derby_Museum_and_Art_Gallery
Devon/Exeter
http://www.devonhotels.com
http://www.exeter.ac.uk
Exeter
Dorset
http://www.flickr.com/groups/thisisdorset
Dorset
Essex
Essex
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basildon
Faversham
faversham.org
railwayhotelfaversham.co.uk
thephoenixtavernfaversham.co.uk
shepherdneame.co.uk/pub/faversham/sun-inn.aspx
provenancedining.co.uk
@visitfaversham
Faversham
Fens
The_Fens
greatfen.org.uk
Findhorn
country-diary-ice-house-findhorn
Glastonbury
Glastonbury_Thorn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glastonbury
http://www.mendip.gov.uk/glastonburyfestival – http://www.mendip.gov.uk/glastonburyfestivaleia
http://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk
http://www.theguardian.com/music/2015/jul/01/glastonburys-rubbish-green-ethos-ruin-festival-worthy-farm-tents
Gloucester
Greenwich
http://www.greenwich.co.uk
@greenwichcouk
Guisborough
Guisborough
http://www.thisisguisborough.co.uk
@NelsonGeog
Hadrian’s Wall
http://www.visithadrianswall.co.uk
http://www.visithadrianswall.co.uk/explore/brochures-guides/download-a-guide
https://www.nationaltrail.co.uk/hadrians-wall-path – @nationaltrails
Hereford
http://www.herefordcitycouncil.gov.uk – @HfdCityCouncil
Hereford
Hull
http://www.abc.net.au/rn/360/stories/2010/3008338.htm
http://www2.hull.ac.uk
http://www.hullfc.com
http://www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/hey/culture.aspx
http://hull2017.co.uk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingston_upon_Hull
Jurassic Coast
http://www.jurassiccoast.com – Jurassic Coast App – @jurassic_coast
http://www.jurassiccoastline.com
Jurassic_Coast
Kent Downs
Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
The Lake District
http://www.lakedistrict.gov.uk
Lake_District
http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/sep/02/lake-district-wildlife-desert-blame-wordsworth
Lake District
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/06/books/james-rebanks-man-of-sheep-man-of-letters.html
@herdyshepherd1
Lancashire
Lancashire
Forest of Bowland
http://quirkytraveller.wordpress.com/2014/06/24/21-things-i-love-about-lancashire
Lancaster
http://www.lancs.ac.uk
Leeds
Leeds Farmers market is held at Leeds Kirkgate open market, George Street (next to the bus station) on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month, from 09:00 to 14:00. Free off street parking is available next to the market.
My Life in Leeds (local fave!)
http://www.flickr.com/groups/leeds
http://www.leedsinitiative.org
http://www.leeds.gov.uk
http://www.leedsliveitloveit.com
http://www.leodis.net
http://www.leedsrugby.com
@HydeParkPH
Leicester
Leicester
http://www.le.ac.uk
@CivicLeicester
http://www.leicestertigers.com
Liverpool
http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1150
http://www.campandfurnace.com – @CampandFurnace
http://liverpoolpreservationtrust.blogspot.co.uk
http://liverpoolpreservationtrust.blogspot.co.uk/2016/07/liverpool-back-before-unesco-world.html
@LpoolPresTrust
Ludlow
Ludlow
http://www.ludlow.org
Manchester
Greater_Manchester
Edgeley_Park
http://www.metrolink.co.uk
Norfolk Broads
http://www.norfolkbroads.com
http://www.broads-authority.gov.uk/index.html
The_Broads
@NorfolkBroadsNP
Northhamptonshire
http://www.bbc.co.uk/northamptonshire/local_radio/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/northamptonshire/local_radio/green_welly_show – http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p001d7q3
Northumbria
http://www.northumbria.ac.uk/sd/academic/scd/success/1257141/
http://www.northumbria.ac.uk
Northumberland
http://www.visitnorthumberland.com
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Visit-Northumberland/144355432840
http://www.northumberlandnationalpark.org.uk
@NorthumberlndNP @NNPGuidedwalks @HadriansWall
Sixty years of the Northumberland National Park – ITV
Nottingham
http://www.science-city.co.uk
nottingham.ac.uk
Nottingham – Wikipedia
Olney
olney.co.uk
olneyonline.com
Olney,_Buckinghamshire – Wikipedia
Plymouth
Plymouth Named As UK’s Most Bike-Friendly Location
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2012/05/27/plymouth-bike-friendly-winner_n_1548629.html
Shrewsbury
http://www.shrewsburyguide.info
Stonehenge
http://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201011/cmhansrd/cm110426/text/110426w0002.htm#11042719000214
Stonehenge
Suffolk
Walking festival
southandheartofsuffolk.org.uk
SW England
http://www.swtourism.org.uk
http://www.sidmouthherald.co.uk/sidmouthherald/news/story.aspx?brand=SMHOnline&category=news&tBrand=devon24&tCategory=newssmh&itemid=DEED11%20Dec%202008%2015%3A52%3A35%3A757
http://www.flickr.com/photos/southwestengland
www.press.southwestrda.org.uk
South West RDA
http://www.infohub.com/travel_packages/eco_tourism_england_2260.html
Ecotours/activities in Britain
http://www.footprint-adventures.co.uk
Adventure travel – trekking, birding, wildlife, cultural, camping, overland safaris and adventure
http://www.tq.com.au/fms/tq_corporate/research/fact_sheets/the_united_kingdom_ecotourism_market.pdf
Information on the UK Ecotourism Market (Compiled by Tourism Queensland)
Cambridge
Cambridge Cycling Campaign was formed in 1995 to provide a voice for cyclists in our area. We aren’t a cycling club, but an organisation of volunteers campaigning for the rights of cyclists and promoting cycling in and around Cambridge. We lobby for better and more convenient conditions for cycling, safer roads, and more people on bikes.
Preston
http://www.nationalfootballmuseum.com
Preston
http://www.preston.gov.uk
Peak District
The Peak District National Park encompasses areas of Staffordshire to the south, Derbyshire, reaching into Yorkshire at its northern boundary and with slices of Cheshire to the west.
High Peak Borough Council
highpeak.gov.uk
University of Kent
kent.ac.uk
English Riviera covers the towns of Torquay, Paignton + Brixham on the south coast of Devon.
englishriviera.co.uk/site/activities/walking
The walks vary depending on difficulty and we have included grades to help. Grade 1 (easy) through to Grade 6 (for the more adventerous).
Examples of these walks are:
- Torquay Harbour to Daddyhole Plain
- Cockington Estate Country Walk
- A Stroll along the Prom
- Paignton Harbour and Roundham Head
- Churston and Broadsands
- Berry Head
Walks on the English Riviera
http://www.englishriviera.co.uk/site/group-travel/full-day-itineraries/history-and-heritage
Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH Group – Flickr
Portsmouth, England – Flickr
University of Portsmouth
Portsmouth City plays an important part in the sustainability of the natural environment through such schemes as; reducing the carbon footprint of the city, recycling and educating the population on climate change such as its causes and the effects it can have on society.
The assist with this, the local council have setup a comprehensive and informative website on how visitors and inhabitants can work together to improve the local environment and ultimately make Portsmouth a nicer place to live and to visit.
From the following website link: http://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sustainability/index.html, you can find out how to participate in this scheme if you are planning a visit to Portsmouth. The abundance of ideas and information concerning social and ecological factors will provide you a good basis to implement these practices in your own places of residence. Although issues such as recycling and water conservation largely refer to the local residents, responsible tourism is an important part of the society within the Portsmouth community.
Portsmouth is Britain’s best connected ferry and multi-user port which includes cruise ships and freighters as well as luxury cruise ferries, fast craft and passenger ferries. The port is home to the oldest surviving Drydock in the world, as well as being the base port for 66% of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet which under the Ministry of Defence, still plays an active part in the defence of the nation. The port is also the home of the HMS //Victory//, which is the oldest commissioned warship in the world, and is situated within the historical dockyards. The historical dockyards are a fascinating exploration and insight into over 800 years of naval history. It includes the preserved ‘Mary Rose’ flagship of King Henry VIII and an interactive museum which is suitable for all the family.
This has obviously made Portsmouth a popular tourist attraction with some 7 million visiting the city each year. It’s ideal location, 90 minutes by train from London, and direct ferry links from France and Spain, have helped Portsmouth become a major UK tourist destination and so issues such as eco-tourism have become more of an issue regarding the sustainability of the city.
Interesting links:
visitportsmouth.co.uk/ – General Tourist information
historicdockyard.co.uk/ – The Historical Dockyards
http://www.portsmouth.co.uk/agenda/Bringing-in-tourists-is-vital.5418284.jp – Article on tourism in Portsmouth
Southwest England
http://feelgood.visitsouthwest.co.uk
Sheffield
sheffield.gov.uk/out–about
Sheffield
Ecclesall Woods are situated in the southwest of Sheffield and cover 140 hectares (about around 350 acres). They are the largest semi-natural woodland in South Yorkshire. The woods are an extremely popular visitor destination and are particularly valued for their wildlife, historic and archaeological features.
http://www.flickr.com/groups/ecclesallwoods
http://www.sheffield.gov.uk/out–about/parks-woodlands–countryside/trees–woodlands/ecclesall-woods
nh
pocketparks.com
Northamptonshire
northamptonshire.gov.uk
explorenorthamptonshire.co.uk
Thorpe Thewles
Thorpe_Thewles
thevanearms.co.uk
Todmorden
incredible-edible-todmorden.co.uk
Todmorden
York
bettys.co.uk
North York Moors
northyorkmoors.org.uk – @northyorkmoors
Yorkshire Dales National Park
yorkshiredales.org.uk
@yorkshire_dales
https://www.flickr.com/photos/yorkshiredales
Transport To and from the rest of Europe
No reason to fly across the Channel when you can go by train or ferry:
Eurostar trains connect London with Paris, France or Brussels, Belgium in less than two and a half hours and even onwards to Cologne, Germany in a bit more than double that time. The fast train network in Europe still has same gaps, which makes train travel to for example Spain or Scandinavia still complicated (and expensive).
Introducing the “traincation” LD Lines / Transmanche Ferries and P&O Ferries make the crossing by sea on several routes across the Channel.
Domestic train travel
National Rail – timetables and updates for all routes
There are routes all over England and train is usually the easiest way to get around.
Maps
OS OpenData viewer is an alternative to Google Maps which has recently become freely available.
OS Explore is a nice little tool to create and explore routes for walking and cycling on a topographical map base.
Elsewhere
Sustainable Urban Fringes (SURF) t brings together partners and experts from across the North Sea Region to exchange information and develop a common approach towards the sustainability of urban fringe areas.
independent.co.uk/author/jamie-merrill – @jamie_merril
Green Flag
http://greenflag.keepbritaintidy.org
http://greenflag.keepbritaintidy.org/awards
#GreenFlagAward
september 2010 – The first British Street Food Awards will recognise the best of the 10,000 mobilers who sell their wares on our streets. A panel of the biggest figures in British food will compile a shortlist as we get ready for the big cook off at Ludlow
Recent
July 21-29 Love Parks Week organized by @GreenSpaceUK @LoveParksWeek
2011 Tourism – Seizing the Moment in Adversity: A Focus on Destination UK
Welcome Cynthia Barbor, K&L Gates audio
Programme pdf
ABTA and VisitEngland Press Release 11 January 2011 pdf
Harold Goodwin ICRT Introduction to the Day: Tourism and Livelihoods audio pdf
Ken Robinson Tourism Alliance 2011: Challenges and Opportunities audio pdf
James Berrresford VisitEngland Realising the Opportunity: A Strategy for English Tourism audio pdf
Martin Christian-Kent People 1st Training for Livelihoods through Tourism audio pdf
Stephen D’Alfonso & Luke Pollard ABTA Destination UK: Opportunities in a Growing Domestic Tourism Sector audio pdf
Nikki White ABTA Destinations UK: A Thriving Destination Taking Responsibility? audio pdf
Brian Human Historic Towns Forum Working Together: Heritage Tourism and Planning audio pdf
Martin Blackwell Association for Town Centre Management Tourism and Thriving Town Centres audio pdf
Paper on City Centre Management and Destination Marketing
Denis Wormwell Shearing Group How can the private sector deliver a thriving destination UK? audio pdf
June Donnery Perran Sands, Bourne Leisure Diverse Livelihood Opportunities audio pdf
Jason Freezer VisitEngland Wise Growth audio pdf
James Turner Hidden Britain Tourism in Rural Areas – the community approach audio pdf
Manda Brookman CoaST The Ambassador Effect pdf
Suzie Newham Coast Ambassador audio
John de Vial ABTA Closing Remarks audio
May 21-27 The Green Tourism Business Scheme is to recognise its highest achievers of the last 12 months with new categories of awards as part of its Green Tourism Week awareness campaign
http://www.green-business.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/Greentourismweek
@the_GTBS
Flickr
Clapham Common is a roughly triangular area of grassland of about 200 acres in size, situated between Clapham, Battersea and Balham in south London. Although most of it lies in Wandsworth it is managed by Lambeth. It has 3 ponds and a paddling pool. The Anglican Holy Trinity Church (1776) is at the northern end of the common. Also on the common is the Clapham bandstand, the oldest bandstand in Europe. As London expanded in the 19th century Clapham was eventually absorbed into the capital. Today the common is as diverse as it is vast. Two hundred and twenty acres of greenery teem with dog walkers, kite flyers, joggers, cyclists, skateboarders and children. It is one of the most popular spaces in South London, famed for its music festivals and outdoor events in the summer. Every winter, the common hosts one of Lambeth’s premier firework displays on Guy Fawkes night.
Heritage Open Days celebrates England’s fantastic architecture and culture by offering free access to properties that are usually closed to the public or normally charge for admission. Every year on four days in September, buildings of every age, style and function throw open their doors, ranging from castles to factories, town halls to tithe barns, parish churches to Buddhist temples. It is a once-a-year chance to discover hidden architectural treasures and enjoy a wide range of tours, events and activities which bring to life local history and culture.
Spotlight: Bletchley Park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bletchley_Park
http://www.bletchleypark.org.uk
http://www.savingbletchleypark.org – @Dr_Black
BBC News – Why is Google in love with Bletchley Park?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C-EOCK1Z3g
Googlebox
Gogglebox – channel4.com/programmes/gogglebox – is a British television reality programme that has aired on Channel 4 since 7 March 2013. The programme features a number of families and groups of friends from different places around the United Kingdom who react to British television programmes from their own homes.
Wikipedia
Bristol Conference
Annual conference bringing social scientists and technologists together to collaborate on emerging tech. Bristol, October 3, 2019. Organised by @MundyAnson
Anthropology + Technology Conference | 3 October 2019 | Bristol, UK
There’s an increasing call for #ethics in #AI but the conversation lacks the input of many #anthropologists and social scientists. This new conference in Bristol seeks to put that right. Excited to be going. https://t.co/uT9nto1oOQ (via @anthtechconf).
— Ken Banks (@kiwanja) July 3, 2019
Wikipedia
A4 Road
Flag_of_England
Kate_Bush
1066_and_All_That
Fried_bread
Offa’s Dyke
Planeta.com