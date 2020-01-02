England Links

England flag

Links related to England presented in mostly random fashion:

Headlines

Learning the art of dry stone walling in the Cotswolds – Green Traveller

Landscape in Particular: The Uffington White Horse and Wayland’s Smithy

Recommended listening

BBC London – Listen live

The Bugle – itunes – Wiki – @hellobuglers

The Wild Places – Robert Macfarlane sets out to discover if there remain any genuinely wild places in Britain and Ireland.

Ramblings with Clare Balding

Recommended Viewing

Rajan Datar/Fast Track – BBC World News

BBC News Player – fast:track: Green Wash. Part 1

BBC News Player – fast:track: Green Wash. Part 2

Celebrations

April 23 St.George’s Day. Some history. St. George is the patron saint of England. His emblem, a red cross on a white background, is the flag of England, and part of the British flag. Wikipedia

Tourism Portals

Delivering aGolden LegacyA growth strategy for inbound tourismto Britain from 2012 to 2020

Social Web

Cornwall/Eden Project

Victoria Eden Project plans $150m ecotourism site for Victorian coalmine

The Eden Project

Parks

The New Forest National Park lies in southwest Hampshire – from east of the Avon Valley to Southampton Water and from the Solent Coast to the edge Wiltshire.

Elsewhere on the Web

Eco breaks in England

A punt on the Cam

Number 10

Bath

World Heritage Site Audio Tour

Bath – Wikipedia

Rail Trail: Bristol and Bath

King Bladud’s Pigs in Bath

Visit Bath

Green Park Station

Bath, England – http://thebathbrewhouse.com – @BathBrewHouse

Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted

Birmingham

Parks

National Parks

Dartmoor National Park

Dartmoor

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dartmoor

See also:

The South Downs National Park is the first to be created in England since the New Forest in 2005. A new South Downs National Park Authority is expected to be established by April 2010 and become fully operational a year later. Conservation groups heralded the decision to protect the area sandwiched between London and the towns of the south coast. The decision is not without its critics. Despite widespread public support, the park was opposed by six of the 15 local authorities within its boundaries. According to the BBC, Eastbourne MP Nigel Waterson said the views of local people and local authorities had been ignored.

The South Downs, which covers parts of Sussex and Hampshire, was among 12 areas identified for national parks in the 1940s. The addition of the South Downs means that all 12 of the areas originally identified in the 1947 Hobhouse Report are now designated National Parks. Among the chief promoters: the South Downs Campaign , a network of 160 organizations.

BBC News Feature

Campaign to Protect Rural England

South Downs National Park

The Big Question: What are national parks, and why do we have so many of them?

Ten ways to enjoy the South Downs – Guardian

Lake District

https://planeta.com/lake-district

http://www.newstatesman.com/culture/nature/2017/07/sheepwrecked-how-lake-district-shows-world-heritages-flaws

Heritage

English Heritage is a public body that exists to protect and promote England’s spectacular historic environment and ensure that its past is researched and understood. Officially known as the Historic Buildings and Monuments Commission for England, English Heritage is an Executive Non-departmental Public Body sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Nature

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/natural-england – @NaturalEngland

Avebury

Bedford

Brighton

On the South Coast – an hour by train Brighton is on the far edge of the London commuter belt, but a lively coastal city in its own right surrounded by the South Downs and the countryside of Sussex (a land invaded by Celts, Romans and Saxons over the centuries).

Brighton Flickr group

http://www.visitbrighton.com/Parks and Gardens

A rather unexpected building for the English coast: Brighton Royal Pavilion photos

Cycling in Brighton and Hove Annual London to Brighton bikeride every year in June.

Brighton and Hove Food map

Harvest Brighton & Hove

Brighton & Hove Farmers’ markets

Brighton Fringe Festival every year in May with hundreds of events and more affordable than the official Brighton Festival activities.

Artists Open Houses more than 200 houses open their doors to the public to showcase Brighton and surrounding art.

Perth

http://www.perthcity.co.uk

Sussex

The home of British wine

Walking South for walks anywhere south of London.

Sussexpast with information on some interesting historical places to visit in Sussex like Lewes Castle .

Ashdown Forest

Arundel Castle is in the centre of the scenic village Arundel in the South Downs of West Sussex:

@sussex_police

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Sussex

Travel to France by Ferry:

Newhaven-to-Dieppe is one of 4 regular ferry routes to France: Newhaven is less than 30 minutes from Brighton by train.

Blackpool

Bournemouth

Arts University College in Bournemouth

Cambridge

Cornwall

The Minack Theatre

Derby

Devon/Exeter

Dorset

Essex

Faversham

Fens

Findhorn

Glastonbury

Gloucester

Greenwich

Guisborough

Hadrian’s Wall

Hereford

Hull

Jurassic Coast

Kent Downs

Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The Lake District

Lancashire

Forest of Bowland

Lancaster

Leeds

Leeds Farmers market is held at Leeds Kirkgate open market, George Street (next to the bus station) on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month, from 09:00 to 14:00. Free off street parking is available next to the market.

My Life in Leeds (local fave!)

Leicester

Liverpool

Ludlow

Manchester

Norfolk Broads

Northhamptonshire

Northumbria

Northumberland

Nottingham

Olney

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Stonehenge

Suffolk

SW England

Cambridge

Cambridge Cycling Campaign was formed in 1995 to provide a voice for cyclists in our area. We aren’t a cycling club, but an organisation of volunteers campaigning for the rights of cyclists and promoting cycling in and around Cambridge. We lobby for better and more convenient conditions for cycling, safer roads, and more people on bikes.

Preston

Peak District

The Peak District National Park encompasses areas of Staffordshire to the south, Derbyshire, reaching into Yorkshire at its northern boundary and with slices of Cheshire to the west.

University of Kent

English Riviera covers the towns of Torquay, Paignton + Brixham on the south coast of Devon.

The walks vary depending on difficulty and we have included grades to help. Grade 1 (easy) through to Grade 6 (for the more adventerous).

Examples of these walks are:

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City plays an important part in the sustainability of the natural environment through such schemes as; reducing the carbon footprint of the city, recycling and educating the population on climate change such as its causes and the effects it can have on society.

The assist with this, the local council have setup a comprehensive and informative website on how visitors and inhabitants can work together to improve the local environment and ultimately make Portsmouth a nicer place to live and to visit.

From the following website link: http://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sustainability/index.html, you can find out how to participate in this scheme if you are planning a visit to Portsmouth. The abundance of ideas and information concerning social and ecological factors will provide you a good basis to implement these practices in your own places of residence. Although issues such as recycling and water conservation largely refer to the local residents, responsible tourism is an important part of the society within the Portsmouth community.

Portsmouth is Britain's best connected ferry and multi-user port which includes cruise ships and freighters as well as luxury cruise ferries, fast craft and passenger ferries. The port is home to the oldest surviving Drydock in the world, as well as being the base port for 66% of the Royal Navy's surface fleet which under the Ministry of Defence, still plays an active part in the defence of the nation. The port is also the home of the HMS //Victory//, which is the oldest commissioned warship in the world, and is situated within the historical dockyards. The historical dockyards are a fascinating exploration and insight into over 800 years of naval history. It includes the preserved 'Mary Rose' flagship of King Henry VIII and an interactive museum which is suitable for all the family.

This has obviously made Portsmouth a popular tourist attraction with some 7 million visiting the city each year. It's ideal location, 90 minutes by train from London, and direct ferry links from France and Spain, have helped Portsmouth become a major UK tourist destination and so issues such as eco-tourism have become more of an issue regarding the sustainability of the city.

Interesting links:

Southwest England

Sheffield

Ecclesall Woods are situated in the southwest of Sheffield and cover 140 hectares (about around 350 acres). They are the largest semi-natural woodland in South Yorkshire. The woods are an extremely popular visitor destination and are particularly valued for their wildlife, historic and archaeological features.

nh

Northamptonshire

Thorpe Thewles

Todmorden

York

North York Moors

Yorkshire Dales National Park

Transport To and from the rest of Europe

No reason to fly across the Channel when you can go by train or ferry:

Eurostar trains connect London with Paris, France or Brussels, Belgium in less than two and a half hours and even onwards to Cologne, Germany in a bit more than double that time. The fast train network in Europe still has same gaps, which makes train travel to for example Spain or Scandinavia still complicated (and expensive).

Introducing the “traincation” LD Lines / Transmanche Ferries and P&O Ferries make the crossing by sea on several routes across the Channel.

Domestic train travel

There are routes all over England and train is usually the easiest way to get around.

Maps

Elsewhere

september 2010 – The first British Street Food Awards will recognise the best of the 10,000 mobilers who sell their wares on our streets. A panel of the biggest figures in British food will compile a shortlist as we get ready for the big cook off at Ludlow

Recent

July 21-29 Love Parks Week organized by @GreenSpaceUK @LoveParksWeek

2011 Tourism – Seizing the Moment in Adversity: A Focus on Destination UK

Welcome Cynthia Barbor, K&L Gates audio

Programme pdf

ABTA and VisitEngland Press Release 11 January 2011 pdf

Harold Goodwin ICRT Introduction to the Day: Tourism and Livelihoods audio pdf

Ken Robinson Tourism Alliance 2011: Challenges and Opportunities audio pdf

James Berrresford VisitEngland Realising the Opportunity: A Strategy for English Tourism audio pdf

Martin Christian-Kent People 1st Training for Livelihoods through Tourism audio pdf

Stephen D’Alfonso & Luke Pollard ABTA Destination UK: Opportunities in a Growing Domestic Tourism Sector audio pdf

Nikki White ABTA Destinations UK: A Thriving Destination Taking Responsibility? audio pdf

Brian Human Historic Towns Forum Working Together: Heritage Tourism and Planning audio pdf

Martin Blackwell Association for Town Centre Management Tourism and Thriving Town Centres audio pdf

Paper on City Centre Management and Destination Marketing

Denis Wormwell Shearing Group How can the private sector deliver a thriving destination UK? audio pdf

June Donnery Perran Sands, Bourne Leisure Diverse Livelihood Opportunities audio pdf

Jason Freezer VisitEngland Wise Growth audio pdf

James Turner Hidden Britain Tourism in Rural Areas – the community approach audio pdf

Manda Brookman CoaST The Ambassador Effect pdf

Suzie Newham Coast Ambassador audio

John de Vial ABTA Closing Remarks audio

May 21-27 The Green Tourism Business Scheme is to recognise its highest achievers of the last 12 months with new categories of awards as part of its Green Tourism Week awareness campaign

Clapham Common is a roughly triangular area of grassland of about 200 acres in size, situated between Clapham, Battersea and Balham in south London. Although most of it lies in Wandsworth it is managed by Lambeth. It has 3 ponds and a paddling pool. The Anglican Holy Trinity Church (1776) is at the northern end of the common. Also on the common is the Clapham bandstand, the oldest bandstand in Europe. As London expanded in the 19th century Clapham was eventually absorbed into the capital. Today the common is as diverse as it is vast. Two hundred and twenty acres of greenery teem with dog walkers, kite flyers, joggers, cyclists, skateboarders and children. It is one of the most popular spaces in South London, famed for its music festivals and outdoor events in the summer. Every winter, the common hosts one of Lambeth's premier firework displays on Guy Fawkes night.

Natural England

Heritage Open Days celebrates England's fantastic architecture and culture by offering free access to properties that are usually closed to the public or normally charge for admission. Every year on four days in September, buildings of every age, style and function throw open their doors, ranging from castles to factories, town halls to tithe barns, parish churches to Buddhist temples. It is a once-a-year chance to discover hidden architectural treasures and enjoy a wide range of tours, events and activities which bring to life local history and culture.

Spotlight: Bletchley Park

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bletchley_Park

Gogglebox is a British television reality programme that has aired on Channel 4 since 7 March 2013. The programme features a number of families and groups of friends from different places around the United Kingdom who react to British television programmes from their own homes.

Bristol Conference

Annual conference bringing social scientists and technologists together to collaborate on emerging tech. Bristol, October 3, 2019.



There's an increasing call for #ethics in #AI but the conversation lacks the input of many #anthropologists and social scientists. This new conference in Bristol seeks to put that right.

Planeta.com