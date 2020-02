Improving Environmental Journalism

Essay

There is no better way to understand our world than by being environmentally conscious and active.

Planeta.com embraces conscious travel and ecotourism – mindful journeys that respect the natural and cultural worlds. These are continuing steps toward an evolving compact with the future. We may not know what comes next, but we should learn more about our histories and shared present. We are committed to education and lifelong learning.

Environmental journalism is … hard to find. Readers / listeners / viewers need to know where to look. While there are a number of environmental reporting websites, there are no comprehensive search engines or websites that showcase the best in global environmental reporting.

Environmental issues are front and center for much of the world. People actually care about biodiversity and climate change in ways that were unheard of a few years ago. This is not to say there is not pushback from those with vested interests and apathy from those with information overload, but progress has been made.

The question is … how engaged are we in pushing the envelope of environmental awareness, research and action? Are we active participants in making our lives more sustainable and the lives of future generations tolerable?

Practical Tips

Readers who respect environmental reporting need to communicate with journalists and editors and use the social web toolbox to tag, fave, blog, whatever the option is to amplify and interact with coverage.

Readers passionate about environmental issues need to become reporters, citizen journalism, informing us of the news.

Publishers committed to environmental reporting need to feature the coverage on the front page or the home page, not buried on page 35 or three links down on a website.

Donors wishing to support environmental journalism workshops need to ask whether the training they finance answers the needs of the reporters. There is a great deal of ‘philanthropic’ work that does not stick simply because it is not requested.

All conferences, trade shows and ‘events’ should be evaluated in terms of their eco-, people-, and place-friendliness.

Environmental events and environmental journalism conferences need to be leaders in using online forums and conferences to proceed and follow-up the events in the natural world.

More inclusive, rather than exclusive, events. Be creative and find ways to connect the natural and virtual worlds.

Action Plans

Develop and improve environmental features on Planeta.com

Co-host and partner as media for events

Case Studies

Case in point: September 2019’s Climate Strike and Climate Action Summit. How do we improve our conversations about local and global environment and how can we better informed?

Planeta.com