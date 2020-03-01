home Nature Equinox

Equinox

Equinox = the time or date (twice each year) at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of equal length (about September 22 and March 20).

Translating: Happy Equinox
Spanish: Feliz Equinoccio

GOES Satellite Captures Spring Equinox

