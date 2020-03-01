Equinox = the time or date (twice each year) at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of equal length (about September 22 and March 20).

Translating: Happy Equinox

Spanish: Feliz Equinoccio

Embedded Tweets

All you need to know about the March equinox, coming up this week: https://t.co/Q0Sp3nL3l8

This equinox happens on March 20 at 16:15 UTC; translate to your time zone: https://t.co/VLfYqXMafr pic.twitter.com/ydz4wiPKZr

— EarthSky (@earthskyscience) March 18, 2018