2020 CEETO Sustainable Tourism Conference

CEETO Interreg Central Europe project is in its final phase and will finish at the end of May 2020. The Sölktäler Nature Park (Austria) will be the responsible institution for the organisation of the Final Conference. This wrap up event will be celebrated online and will cover the main project outputs, a plenary session on sustainable tourism and a round table will be presented.

The Conference’s programme will cover different examples of visitor monitoring and management measures presented by CEETO project partners and an in-depth analysis of CEETO project achievements. Specifically, the following CEETO outputs will be presented:

PROGRAMME – MAY 14th 2020

09:30 – 09:35

Welcome, setting up the zoom conference

CEETO Project Overview

09:35 – 09:40

Naturpark Sölktäler: Greetings and Meeting Introduction.

09:40 – 09:50

Emilia Romagna Region (Lead Partner): CEETO Project – Goals and Development.

09:50 – 10:05

Anna Ivànyi, Mattia Mascanzoni: Project Key Tools – Handbook on Successful – Innovative Practices in Europe; Inventory of Planning, Monitoring and Management Tools.

10:05 – 11:05

Pilot Actions of Project Partners: Project Partners present the 8 areas pilot actions (Problems, Strategies and Solutions).

11:05 – 11:20

COFFEE BREAK

Project Key Outputs

11:20 – 11:50

Project Key Outputs: Guidelines for Policy Makers, Manual for Protected Areas Managers, CEETO Network and Platform.

Eco-tourism – key problems: Indicators, Problems, potential Solutions in Practice, Prevention, Requirements for Management

11:50 – 12:10

Christian Baumgartner: When eco is not eco anymore. Lessons learnt from good and not so good practices of ecotourism.

12:10 – 12:30

Herbert Wölger (National Parc Gesäuse): Nothing touches like the untouchable: nature conservation and tourism in harmony?

12:30 – 12:50

Maurizio Davolio (aitr.org – tourism-responsible Italy):Slow tourism in practice – Environment and Socio-Cultural Sustainability of Tourism

12:50 – 14:00

LUNCH BREAK

Discussions and Conclusions

14:00 – 14:30

Table discussion: Ch. Baumgartner moderates discussion of two speakers with different stakeholder background (Carol Ritchie – EUROPARC Federation and Marco Katzenberger – Tourism Federparchi)

14:30 – 15:00

General discussion: moderated by Ch. Baumgartner

15:00 – 15:10

Marko Koscak (Studio MKA d.o.o, cooperation of Regional development Centre Koper): Why we need CEETO?

15:10 – 15:20

Carol Ritchie (EUROPARC Federation): Closing words – What brought us CEETO?

Background

Furthermore, a plenary session and round table discussion will be hosted. The Conference will be moderated by Christian Baumgartner, Vice-director of the International Commission for the Protection of the Alps (CIPRA) and expert on Sustainable Tourism, who will contribute with his inputs on the different topics covered.

Mentioned

Via audio-tour through the Zicker Mountains Nature Reserve, Germany

UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Southeast-Rügen – Zicker Berge hike

