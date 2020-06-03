Making the most of Facebook Live

Poster

While we have questions about Facebook, we are big fans of live videos, and Facebook makes it very easy to stream video from personal accounts and pages. The social web channel makes it very easy to stream from personal or institutional accounts. The videos can be seen live and later on demand.

Some videos are made for a general audience, introducing topics or recapping news. Others are more specialized.

We are big fans of the events that share videos, useful for those unable to be in the same room or for others who attended and want to revisit the event. Example: Native Innovation

Key Links

Live Map

Producer

Tips for Using Facebook Live

Best Practices

Live.fb.com

facebook.com/live/producer

Questions

What are your favorite Facebook accounts with live videos?

What is ‘broadcast stream?’

Schedule a Live Broadcast

https://www.facebook.com/business/help/2087325741287572?id=1123223941353904

https://www.facebook.com/live/producer/10157097279966835

Live Broadcast Settings

Learn more about broadcasting Live to Facebook using Zoom.

Examples: Planeta

Videos

Examples: Native Innovation

Videos

How This Works

To share live video, tap on Update Status and then select the Live Video icon. You can write a quick description and choose the audience that you want to share with before going live. During your broadcast, you’ll see the number of live viewers, the names of friends who are tuning in and a real-time stream of comments. When you end your broadcast, it will be saved on your Timeline like any other video, which you can then delete or keep for your friends to watch later.

You can discover live videos from your friends and public figures you follow right in News Feed. While watching a live video, you can tap the Subscribe button to get notified the next time the broadcaster goes live. Learn more about Live in our Help Center.

http://newsroom.fb.com/news/2016/01/expanding-live-video

Headlines

Tips – Mashable

Questions: Scheduling

Facebook Live videos are easy to set up, but does anyone know how to schedule one in advance? In particular, I’d like to know if it’s possible to 1) secure a link and 2) provide the code for embedding on other websites. I know how to do this on the spot, but I have no clue how to set it up for a future time.

Henderson Libraries Book Sale (June 2018)



Flickr



Misc

Questions: Does Facebook offer an audio-only version of the video? Is it possible to show photos? Is it possible to record an audio or video conversation? Can Facebook videos be downloaded?

Planeta.com