home Social Web Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Social Web
Posted on
Logo

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Houseparty, Skype, Whatsapp, Zoom, or Facebook Messenger? We explore this in depth:

Key Links
messenger.com
Messenger
Messages
How do I send a voice recording in Messenger?

Also see: Messenger Rooms

History
Wikipedia: Facebook Messenger (commonly known as Messenger) is a messaging app and platform. Originally developed as Facebook Chat in 2008, the company revamped its messaging service in 2010, and subsequently released standalone iOS and Android apps in August 2011. Over the years, Facebook has released new apps on a variety of different operating systems, launched a dedicated website interface, and separated the messaging functionality from the main Facebook app, requiring users to use the web interface or download one of the standalone apps.

Planeta.com

Facebook Links

Facebook Live

Facebook Faves

What is the Social Web?

Privacy

Digital Literacy Quiz

Where is the conversation?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.