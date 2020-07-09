Logo

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Houseparty, Skype, Whatsapp, Zoom, or Facebook Messenger? We explore this in depth:

History

Wikipedia: Facebook Messenger (commonly known as Messenger) is a messaging app and platform. Originally developed as Facebook Chat in 2008, the company revamped its messaging service in 2010, and subsequently released standalone iOS and Android apps in August 2011. Over the years, Facebook has released new apps on a variety of different operating systems, launched a dedicated website interface, and separated the messaging functionality from the main Facebook app, requiring users to use the web interface or download one of the standalone apps.

