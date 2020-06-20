home Social Web Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Social Web
Posted on
Logo

Spotlight on Final Cut Pro

Key Links
apple.com/final-cut-pro
Specs
Resources
Delete items from libraries in Final Cut Pro

Videos
First steps

Beginner Tutorial

Elsewhere on the Web
What’s the Difference Between iMovie vs Final Cut Pro? – Motion Array
Video Editing Fundamentals: Exporting Projects for the Web – Shutterstock
Review – PC Magazine

Buzzwords
Apple – Assets – Audition – Clip – Edit – Event – Export – File – Flow – Footage – Import – Library – Mac – Plug-in – Preview – Scrubber – Software – Templates – Timeline – Transition – Video – Workflow – Workspace – 360 Degree

Planeta

Video

Macs

Macs Links

Digital Literacy Quiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.