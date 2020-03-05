Photo: Bernard Spragg, On Doubtful Sound

The largest of New Zealand’s 14 national parks is Fiordland with an area of 12,607 square kilometers (4,868 sq miles). The park is administered by the Department of Conservation.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/YkF2GMQ56aHjtzXd6



Milford Track

The Milford Track is one of the most famous Great Walks in New Zealand.

Places to go – DOC

Doubtful Sound

Bernard Spragg: Sometimes called ‘the Sound of Silence’, there is a cloistered serenity within Doubtful Sound that contrasts with Milford Sound. The fiord is rich in flora and fauna, New Zealand Fur Seals and Fiordland Crested Penguins can be seen on many of the small islets at the entrance of the fiord. At 421 metres deep, Doubtful is the deepest of the fiords and is long and winding with three distinct ‘arms’ and several outstanding waterfalls in the area from Deep Cove to the open ocean, a distance of around 40.4 kilometres.

Kepler



World Heritage

In 1986, Fiordland National Park was individually recognized as a World Heritage Site and in 1990 as a major part of the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage site, a spectacular 2.6 million hectare area which encompasses Westland Tai Poutini, Aoraki/Mount Cook, Mount Aspiring and Fiordland national parks.

Facebook

FiordlandConservationTrust

Elsewhere on the Web

1987 documentary – NZ On Screen

Embedded Tweets

Fiordland lakes campaigners mark half century since watershed moment https://t.co/NjZtUFB4OU — RNZ News (@rnz_news) March 5, 2020

The #Milford Track in #Fiordland National Park is one of the most famous Great Walks in New Zealand. Watch the preparation video from @NZ_MSC to ensure you are prepared to experience one of the finest walks in the world https://t.co/HzlKZ4sQE0 pic.twitter.com/NslfOLoMvM — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) January 1, 2019

Gertrude Saddle Route is one of the most challenging day walks in #Fiordland. You must be prepared to scramble up steep rock, cross rivers & be comfortable on exposed terrain. Watch the full Gertrude Saddle Route preparation video before attempting: https://t.co/MT9MjykyGB pic.twitter.com/lgTtyMeZpc — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) December 11, 2018

Continuing the #Fiordland Tour De Flora yesterday with this beautiful #taramea, or Fiordland giant speargrass, in flower up the Gertrude Valley. A good sized beastie, with possibly one of the best species names in NZ #Aciphylla_horrida #tistheseason #sopointy #humanforscale pic.twitter.com/ukeHX9lFgR — Sam Haultain (@SkinkySam) December 26, 2018

Photos



Wikipedia

Fiordland National Park

Planeta.com