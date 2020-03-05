home New Zealand, Parks Fiordland National Park

Fiordland National Park

By Guest Contributor   Posted in New Zealand Parks
Posted on
Photo: Bernard Spragg, On Doubtful Sound

The largest of New Zealand’s 14 national parks is Fiordland with an area of 12,607 square kilometers (4,868 sq miles). The park is administered by the Department of Conservation.

Milford Track
The Milford Track is one of the most famous Great Walks in New Zealand.
Doubtful Sound
Bernard Spragg: Sometimes called ‘the Sound of Silence’, there is a cloistered serenity within Doubtful Sound that contrasts with Milford Sound. The fiord is rich in flora and fauna, New Zealand Fur Seals and Fiordland Crested Penguins can be seen on many of the small islets at the entrance of the fiord. At 421 metres deep, Doubtful is the deepest of the fiords and is long and winding with three distinct ‘arms’ and several outstanding waterfalls in the area from Deep Cove to the open ocean, a distance of around 40.4 kilometres.

Kepler
Forest Burn - Kepler Track

World Heritage
In 1986, Fiordland National Park was individually recognized as a World Heritage Site and in 1990 as a major part of the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage site, a spectacular 2.6 million hectare area which encompasses Westland Tai Poutini, Aoraki/Mount Cook, Mount Aspiring and Fiordland national parks.

