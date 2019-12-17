Logo

Let’s talk Internet tech. Here’s a personal testimonial. As we begin 2020 my fave browser, the primary go-to, is Firefox from Mozilla – mozilla.org. There’s also Safari and Chrome on my laptop and smartphone, but used less often.

This page shows how to make the most of Firefox and features the latest snippet. An accompanying Firefox Links page has more examples.

What we like:

Privacy safeguards

Sync across devices

Reader View

Ad Blocker

Screenshots

Customized Toolbar

Key Links

mozilla.org

addons.mozilla.org

accounts.firefox.com/settings

peerj.com/preprints/3119v1

@firefox

Snippets

Ever shop for something embarrassing only to have THAT thing show up in an ad following you across the internet? If so, you can thank a web tracker.

70,000 posts about them on the internet. This is what a kid born today faces. Firefox can help you keep their personal information private. See how.

It’s time someone made your life easier. That’s why privacy is automatic in everything we make.

Eyeball experts suggest you look away from your screen every 20 minutes. Time to get outside and feel the breeze!

Headlines

Latest Firefox browser shows who’s tracking you, because we all care about privacy now

Planeta.com



https://planeta.com/pocket