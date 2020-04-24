Flashback Friday, aka #FlashbackFriday

Hashtags
#FlashbackFriday = Posts made on Fridays, typically with vintage photos
Also: #FBF
Also see: #ThrowbackThursday
Embedded Tweets
2007 New Zealand #Ecotourism Conference https://t.co/E9v0OOk6wY @tuisong1 @wherestrentnow #ThrowbackThursday #FlashbackFriday #wildnz pic.twitter.com/TAFZHH8cg8
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) November 16, 2017
https://t.co/8zF80nhTmt 2009 #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/CTohdAFnu1
— planetanews (@planetanews) February 8, 2019
A few thoughts about refrigerator magnets (imánes para la nevera) What’s the point of a souvenir? If people want a momento, could it be both contemporary and magnetic? https://t.co/UIDxqewxWf ht @ecabanilla pic.twitter.com/yCoPMTSM9I
— planetanews (@planetanews) April 12, 2019
