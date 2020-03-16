home Buzzwords Flatten the curve

Flatten the curve

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Graphic: Drew Harris

Flatten the curve =

Wikipedia: Preventing a sharp peak of infections, known as flattening the epidemic curve, keeps healthcare services from being overwhelmed, and also provides more time for a vaccine/treatment to be developed. Spreading the infections over a longer time frame allows healthcare services to better manage the volume of patients.

Headlines
The story behind ‘flatten the curve,’ the defining chart of the coronavirus – Fast Company
Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – Washington Post

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Social Distancing

Planeta

Coronavirus

Social Distancing

#SciComm

Visual Thinking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.