Flickr Faves

Poster

We are looking forward to seeing how the freshly revamped Flickr photography site – flickr.com – develops. Will it survive? As a long-time user / member / fan, I am looking forward to seeing how good friends and wonderful strangers adjust to the revised Flickrverse.

That said, here are some of our fave accounts – a bakers’ dozen. They document places photographed by locals and travelers around the world (sometimes the same photographer at home and abroad).

My personal fave faves bring the local, day-to-day into focus. Epic, instagrammable shots, are wonderful eye-candy. I’m more than satisfied with plaques, road signs, and documentary shots of places in transition – the houses that appear on the hill, the restoration of old homes, bike lanes, and weaving.

People

Melissa Biggs

Fernando Garcia Aguinaco

Marcus Bauer

Aivar Ruukel

Eric Fischer

James Marvin Phelps

Royston Rascals

Martin Heigan

Bernard Spragg

Thomas Hawk

Flashmick

Willem van Valkenburg – @wfvanvalkenburg

Westographer

Tours

Mexico Bike Tour

Agencies and Institutions

Biodiversity Heritage Library

European Space Agency

NASA Goddard

USFWS Mountain Prairie

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Planeta

Ron Mader – @ronmader

More faves

What we would love to see

More Flickr photos / artwork with attribution-sharealike licenses, particularly from institutions and agencies. It would be much easier to publish features about parks and places to visit with photos we are legally able to use on this site.

What we would love to discuss

Our conversations about Flickr continue. We also are sussing out the nature of photography and how best to digitize (or not) older photos and videos. We encourage the use of photos and videos from friends who run travel and tourism services, but what works best for whom? Again a point of discussion at the beginning of the year, starting with Responsible Travel Week in February.

Profiles

Planeta.com