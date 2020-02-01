home Social Web Flickr

By Ron Mader
There are some gripes, but on the whole, Flickr is our old-school sweetheart.

We have been big fans of Flickr, the user-generated photography website which launched in February 2004. This pioneering social web site rewards interaction and offers access to Creative Commons-licensed images.

