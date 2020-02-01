Poster
There are some gripes, but on the whole, Flickr is our old-school sweetheart.
We have been big fans of Flickr, the user-generated photography website which launched in February 2004. This pioneering social web site rewards interaction and offers access to Creative Commons-licensed images.
Wishlist
Videos from Flickr administration explaining changes.
Better explaining of the Creative Commons licenses.
For Flickr members, the ability for ‘search and replace’ in descriptions.
More #FlickrFriday challenges / events
More engaging groups.
Core skills: (Digital Literacy Quiz)
- Have you created an account on Flickr?
- Have you uploaded photos?
- Have you viewed your contacts’ photos?
- Have you edited your buddy icon?
- Have you updated your profile information so it includes links to your Facebook, Twitter, and other social web accounts?
- Have you organized your photos?
- Have you added a star to someone else’s image?
- Have you added images to a Flickr group?
- Have you checked out recent activity?
- Have you checked out your stats?
- Bonus points: Create a slideshow using a Flickr album. Bonus points for watching on Apple TV
Create a calendar
#FlickrFriday
Updating our guide to exploring #Jalisco #Mexico https://t.co/5gid24nl3Y
Photo by Michael Swiggart #FlickrFriday
What woud locals like visitors to know about Jalisco? pic.twitter.com/0IZocPS0cF
— planetanews (@planetanews) August 16, 2019
2019 Migration
2019 Headlines
November 2018 news
April 2018 news – Flickr has been acquired by Smugmug
Features
