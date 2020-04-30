home South Africa Flow Communications

Flow Communications

By Guest Contributor   Posted in South Africa
Posted on
Twitter Avatar

Elsewhere on the Web: Flow Communicationsflowsa.com – a creative, passionate team of writers, PR specialists, designers and social media specialists and programmers who love what they do and who they do it with!

Key Links
flowsa.com
Facebook
Flickr
@FlowComms

https://www.onlinex.show/attend

Background
Flow Communications (Pty) Ltd is one of South Africa’s leading independent marketing and communications agencies.

Founded in 2005 in a small spare bedroom, Flow now has a permanent team of more than 60 staff members, with more than 700 years of collective experience in communications, spread across Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Planeta

South Africa

Johannesburg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.