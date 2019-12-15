Buzzwords

Food Miles = a mile over which a food item is transported during the journey from producer to consumer, as a unit of measurement of the fuel used to transport it

As consumers around the world become aware of the carbon footprint of their travels and purchases, a new term has appeared. Introducing food miles which track the journey food takes from the farm to the table along with the carbon emissions that are created. Increasingly in United Kingdom and the rest of Europe labels on food items show food miles.

Labels on food items show the distance that food travels from the time of its production until it reaches the consumer and its accompanying contribution to environmental pollution. This is not the same as a carbon footprint, which are measured by the amount of CO2 produced, and the total energy used, to get the product to market.

A July 2006 report from New Zealand’s Lincoln University has shown that taking into account the environmental cost of transporting goods to the UK, New Zealand uses considerably less energy than the UK in the production of sheep meat (NZ is four times as efficient), dairy (NZ is twice as efficient) and apples.

These debates continue. On the positive side, paying attention to food miles makes us aware of what food is local. Introducing another new word – localvores — people whose diet is based on what is produced within a 100-mile or 100-kilometer radius.

That said, ‘food miles’ is being introduced in tourism and will document the increasing contribution that air travel used by tourists has on the global environment.

