home Conscious Footprint

Footprint

By Ron Mader   Posted in Conscious
Posted on
Buzzwords

Footprint = the impression left by a foot or shoe on the ground or a surface

Flickr
album
gallery

Publishers
Footprint

Quotes
We can’t wait for miracles to happen. If there are problems that have to be solved, if we want our lives to be better, then we have to do something for ourselves. If we’re not taking action to make our life better, if we’re not walking, if our feet are not moving, then there’s no footprint for people to follow.
– Oliver Mtukudzi, World Music Central

Elsewhere on the Web
Gentle Footprints: Boots ‘n’ All

Artwork
The Law of Two Feet #openspace

Free Poster: Leave a positive footprint in Oaxaca (2011)

If our feet are not moving, then there's no footprint for people to follow.

Embedded Tweets
tk

Wikipedia
Ecological footprint
Carbon footprint
Water footprint
Land footprint

Planeta

Carbon Footprint

Travel

Follow

Open Space Technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.