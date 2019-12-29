Buzzwords
Footprint = the impression left by a foot or shoe on the ground or a surface
Publishers
Footprint
Quotes
We can’t wait for miracles to happen. If there are problems that have to be solved, if we want our lives to be better, then we have to do something for ourselves. If we’re not taking action to make our life better, if we’re not walking, if our feet are not moving, then there’s no footprint for people to follow.
– Oliver Mtukudzi, World Music Central
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
