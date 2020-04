Logo

Elsewhere on the Web

One of our fave columns, Free Will Astrology – FreeWillAstrology.com – has Austin and North Carolina connections. We’re fans of the prose, the wild ideas, and homework assignments. Example: Homework: For three days, uphold your highest ideal in every little way you can imagine.

Key Links

FreeWillAstrology.com

Facebook

YouTube

@FreeWillAstro

Planeta