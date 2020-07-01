Photo: Ceramic

Happy birthday, Frida Kahlo!

Frida Kahlo de Rivera (born Magdalena Carmen Frieda Kahlo y Calderón; July 6, 1907 – July 13, 1954) was a Mexican painter best known for her self-portraits.

Quotes

En la inauguración de su exposición individual en la Galería Mexicana de Arte Contemporáneo le aseguró a su doctor: “si me deja tomar este tequila le prometo no beber en mi funeral”.

Recommended Listening

Frida Kahlo – Although she produced over 200 paintings, drawings and sketches during her lifetime, the Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo is probably best-known for her self-portraits; she painted herself so frequently because she was so often alone …. and she said, “because I am the subject I know best.” Born in 1907, Frida Kahlo died in 1954. English author, Jay Griffiths has written a fictionalised portrait of Frida Kahlo, her devastating accident and her love for Mexican muralist, Diego Rivera.

