Frog = any member of a diverse and largely carnivorous group of short-bodied, tailless amphibians composing the order Anura (literally without tail in Ancient Greek).

World Frog Day

March 20 marks World Frog Day, an annual observance of the tailless amphibian. It was created in 2009 with the intention to save many different species of frogs from going extinct. In the past decade, approximately 170 species of frogs have vanished due to human activity and fungal infections.

Headlines

Reports

Wikipedia

