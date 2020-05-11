Photo: Oaxaca Carving made by Ricardo Lopez Pinacho
Frog = any member of a diverse and largely carnivorous group of short-bodied, tailless amphibians composing the order Anura (literally without tail in Ancient Greek).
World Frog Day
March 20 marks World Frog Day, an annual observance of the tailless amphibian. It was created in 2009 with the intention to save many different species of frogs from going extinct. In the past decade, approximately 170 species of frogs have vanished due to human activity and fungal infections.
World Frog Day reminds us of amphibians’ crucial environmental role – ASU Now
Tourism and the Conservation of Critically Endangered Frogs
