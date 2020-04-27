Poster

Fusebox Festival – fuseboxfestival.com – has presented high-quality, cutting-edge performances from local, national, and international artists as a means of facilitating artistic exchange between Austin and the world, creating a global hub for the performing arts. Each year Fusebox Festival brings together 150+ artists, 60+ performances, exhibitions, conversations, and other events which are experienced by thousands of attendees…all our performances are free to attend, inviting everyone into the conversation surrounding contemporary performance art.

Hashtag: #FuseboxFestival

University of Texas School of Architecture | Bug Filter



