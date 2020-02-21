home 2020, Indigenous, USA Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial (2020)

Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial (2020)

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2020 Indigenous USA
Posted on
Poster

Gallup, New Mexico – Created in 1921, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial is the longest-running, Native American Art Show in the country. The event features parades, dances, demonstrations, native foods, rodeos, pow-wow, song and dance, pageants, and folk art.

2020 dates: July 31 – August 9

Gallup (Navajo: Naʼnízhoozhí) is the most populous city between Flagstaff and Albuquerque, along historic U.S. Route 66.

Key Links
gallupceremonial.com
Events
Facebook

Embedded Tweets
tk

Features

Indigenous Tourism

Pow Wow

Route 66

Planeta.com

Gallup, New Mexico

New Mexico

New Mexico Links

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.