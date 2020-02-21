Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial (2020)

Poster

Gallup, New Mexico – Created in 1921, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial is the longest-running, Native American Art Show in the country. The event features parades, dances, demonstrations, native foods, rodeos, pow-wow, song and dance, pageants, and folk art.

2020 dates: July 31 – August 9

Gallup (Navajo: Naʼnízhoozhí) is the most populous city between Flagstaff and Albuquerque, along historic U.S. Route 66.

