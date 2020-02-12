Upcoming event:

Tourist Guides Connecting Worlds Through Gastrodiplomacy

Thursday, February 13, 2020

10:30 AM – 4:00 PM CET

Governor’s palace, Rijeka, Croatia

Gastrodiplomacy as a way to connect the worlds.

Tourist guides are essential link in tourism industry and cross-cultural exchange, connecting different cultures, stakeholders and building bridges between people. As such, they can be main accelerators of cross boarder cooperation and cultural, as well as business exchange. 10th Annual meeting of tourist guides 2020 will explore the unlimited possibilities of gastrodiplomacy and will discuss possible options to strengthen the cooperation in Alps Adriatic region with culinary diplomacy.

