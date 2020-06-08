home Australia, Parks Gawler Ranges

Gawler Ranges

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia Parks
Posted on
Photo Royston Rascals, National Park

Spotlight on the Gawler Ranges National Park, a 1,633 km2 (631 sq mi) protected area lying 350 km (217 mi) north-west of Adelaide in the northern Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. It is famous for its spectacular rock formations.

Key Links
parks.sa.gov.au

Elsewhere
Top 5 things to see
eyrepeninsula.com

About
parks.sa.gov.au: The Gawler Ranges National Park is a special place where history, conservation and Aboriginal culture come together. Proclaimed as a national park in 2002, the landscape teems with wildlife and protects rare and threatened plants and animals, including crimson mallee and the yellow-footed rock-wallaby. The park is famous for the magnificent Organ Pipes, formed over 1500 million years ago as a result of volcanic eruptions. There are equally stunning rocky outcrops at Yandinga Falls and Kolay Mirica Falls.

Wikipedia
Gawler Ranges
Gawler Ranges National Park

Planeta.com

South Australia

Australia

Geology

Geotourism

Wild Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.