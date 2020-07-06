Logo

Elsewhere on the Web: Group on Earth Observations Biodiversity Observation Network (GEOBON)

Virtual conference this week: GEO BON Open Science Conference 2020. Hashtag: #osc2020

What are the conference hashtags? #osc2020

In what ways is the conference an example of open science and open access?

For those who have not registered, are there ways to watch and share the live video?

What are the key takeaways from the GEO BON Open Science Conference 2020

Background

Mission: Improve the acquisition, coordination and delivery of biodiversity observations and related services to users including decision makers and the scientific community.

Vision: A global biodiversity observation network that contributes to effective management policies for the world’s biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Some of the key GEO BON goals for 2025 include:

GEO BON has facilitated the development or enhancement of at least 25 national biodiversity observation systems, representing most of the Earth’s major biomes, that are coordinated and can contribute to regional and global biodiversity assessments.

At least 10 regularly updated operational products (e.g. global change detection maps of forest cover; compendium of marine environmental databases) have been developed, providing high quality observations, information and data to scientists, decision-makers and the public at various scales; remotely sensed and in-situ data (based on the EBVs) are routinely used as inputs to these observation products and contribute to models that support improved policy assessments and scenarios at multiple scales.

A strong, balanced and sustained biodiversity observation community is functioning, based on shared resources and increased capacity.

It's NOW, it's this week! The GEOBON Open Science Conference & All Hands Meeting 2020 is finally happening! The opening keynote by David Cooper @UNBiodiversity

and Anne Larigauderie @IPBES

and talks by the co-chairs Henrique Pereira @idiv & Mike Gill @natureserve! Pls join us! pic.twitter.com/ws9eKte0mw — GEO BON (@GEOBON_org) July 6, 2020

David Cooper @UNBiodiversity Keynote @GEOBON_org #osc2020 Conference: "We really need to shift our focus in policy from what is feasible to what is needed for #Biodiversity; we need to improve the relevance and resilience of biodiversity data" pic.twitter.com/y2zVQ8tVRg — Nestor Fernandez (@Nestor_Fdez) July 6, 2020

"Biodiversity expertise on the move" – the @GEOBON_org secretariat is moving to Montreal and will be hosted by @csbq_qcbs! @poisotlab will help bringing AI and ML to biodiversity forecasting and management at scale!https://t.co/MTN09jWoRC — Dr. Timothée Poisot (@tpoi) July 6, 2020

