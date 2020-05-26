home Europe Georgia Independence

Georgia Independence

Wikipedia: Independence Day (Georgian: დამოუკიდებლობის დღე, damoukideblobis dghe) is an annual public holiday in Georgia observed on May 26. It commemorates the May 26, 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Georgian independence petition ‘found’ in Oxford – BBC

Independence Day

