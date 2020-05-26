Georgia Independence

Georgia Flag

Wikipedia: Independence Day (Georgian: დამოუკიდებლობის დღე, damoukideblobis dghe) is an annual public holiday in Georgia observed on May 26. It commemorates the May 26, 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Letter from King Mohammed VI of #Morocco on Georgia’s Independence Day. 🇬🇪 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/cSy3Xz6icH — Orbeliani Presidential Palace (@OrbelianiPalace) May 26, 2020

To all friends from my native Georgia 🇬🇪, Happy Independence Day! Let us celebrate today by upholding the values of #respect, #solidarity and #cooperation that have set the foundations for #GeorgiaSafeDestination and that will prevail when we #TravelTomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2xplSG8Xoc — Zurab Pololikashvili (@pololikashvili) May 26, 2020

Georgian independence petition ‘found’ in Oxford – BBC

