Giraffes Links

Photo: Dana Wilson/BLM, Burning Man 2014

Giraffes – the forgotten megafauna – Conservationists are putting renewed energy into saving the giraffe, whose population has plummeted by 40 percent in just 16 years… there are just 80 thousand left. This rapid loss has prompted the creation of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation – headed by long time giraffe conservationist Dr Julian Fennessy who says giraffes are the forgotten megafauna, and are far more fascinating and complex than most people realise.

Congo’s giraffes being hunted into extinction — for their meat
Giraffemania! The live diplomatic gift that started a Georgian craze

Anne Dagg, pioneering giraffe biologist and feminist critic of “evolutionary psychology” receives the Order of Canada

Humming
Hunting
God is really only another artist. He invented the giraffe, the elephant and the cat. He has no real style, He just goes on trying other things. – Pablo Picasso

Dios es sólo otro artista. Él inventó la jirafa, el elefante y el gato. Él no tiene estilo real, él sólo prueba otras cosas. – Pablo Picasso

