Giraffes Links

Photo: Dana Wilson/BLM, Burning Man 2014
Links related to giraffes
Recommended Listening
Giraffes – the forgotten megafauna – Conservationists are putting renewed energy into saving the giraffe, whose population has plummeted by 40 percent in just 16 years… there are just 80 thousand left. This rapid loss has prompted the creation of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation – headed by long time giraffe conservationist Dr Julian Fennessy who says giraffes are the forgotten megafauna, and are far more fascinating and complex than most people realise.
Headlines
Congo’s giraffes being hunted into extinction — for their meat
Giraffemania! The live diplomatic gift that started a Georgian craze
Anne Dagg
Anne Dagg, pioneering giraffe biologist and feminist critic of “evolutionary psychology” receives the Order of Canada
Elsewhere on the Web
Flickr
Humming
Hunting
Translating: Giraffe
Spanish: Jirafa
Japanese: Kirin (麒麟)
Quotes
God is really only another artist. He invented the giraffe, the elephant and the cat. He has no real style, He just goes on trying other things. – Pablo Picasso
Dios es sólo otro artista. Él inventó la jirafa, el elefante y el gato. Él no tiene estilo real, él sólo prueba otras cosas. – Pablo Picasso
Embedded Tweets
Meet the 4 #giraffe species!
Giraffe cartoons for the Turkish magazine @acm_cocuk https://t.co/H3on49Zhlj#Africa #wildlife pic.twitter.com/TYXQVcTAWX
— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) October 18, 2017
Wikipedia
