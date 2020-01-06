Icon
Google Maps – google.com/maps – is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views (Street View), real-time traffic conditions (Google Traffic), and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle (in beta), or public transportation.
For gameification fans, Google Maps ranks users’ contributions – photos, reviews and fact-checking. It’s not clear how photos connect (or do not connect) to one’s Google Photos account.
Local Guides points
Earn points by contributing content to Google Maps. Score a place with ratings, describe your experience with reviews, share photographs and videos, provide insights with answers, respond to questions about a place, update information with place edits, add missing places, or verify information by checking facts.
|Maps contribution
|Points earned
|Review
|5 points per review
|Review with more than 200 characters
|5 bonus points per review
|Rating
|1 point per rating
|Photo
|5 points per photo
|Video
|7 points per video
|Answer
|1 point per answer
|Respond to Q&As
Tutorials
Treasures in the Natural World Outside Las Vegas
Numerical validation from @Google #socialweb #screenshots #googlemaps pic.twitter.com/ig4KkzmYoD
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) January 7, 2020
#Photography on the social and gameified web #engagement pic.twitter.com/DjvNVQPf0i
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) August 15, 2018
Thanks, Google Maps https://t.co/Vn3Ife860w pic.twitter.com/QOmlPLA63R
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) July 10, 2018
My best tip to you: Google maps likes 360 images and pushes them to the front, So the last review photo I posted a few days ago has had a couple of views, but the 360 version has already had 66 views.
— Alastair McKenzie (@alastairmck) August 15, 2018
