Google Mapsgoogle.com/maps – is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views  (Street View), real-time traffic conditions (Google Traffic), and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bicycle (in beta), or public transportation.

For gameification fans, Google Maps ranks users’ contributions – photos, reviews and fact-checking. It’s not clear how photos connect (or do not connect) to one’s Google Photos account.

Local Guides points
Earn points by contributing content to Google Maps. Score a place with ratings, describe your experience with reviews, share photographs and videos, provide insights with answers, respond to questions about a place, update information with place edits, add missing places, or verify information by checking facts.

Maps contribution Points earned
Review 5 points per review
Review with more than 200 characters 5 bonus points per review
Rating 1 point per rating
Photo 5 points per photo
Video 7 points per video
Answer 1 point per answer
