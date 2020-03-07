home Parks, USA Grand Circle Travel in the USA

Grand Circle Travel in the USA

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: Downtown Las Vegas

The Grand Circle is a 1,400-mile loop encompassing parts of the southwestern USA — Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Google Maps

The route connects eight national parks – Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Arches and Mesa Verde – and national monuments, recreation areas, state parks, historic sites, and attractions.

History: the term “Grand Circle Tour” was introduced in the 1920s by the Union Pacific Railroad to market a multi-day trips to natural wonders and national parks. The offer was very popular and contributed to the tourist development of the region. Afterwards, car trips were marketed as well.

Historically, the Grand Circle is a National Scenic Byway, a national program established in 1991 to conserve significant secondary roads of historical, cultural, or scenic value.

Planeta.com
Planeta.com continues to revisit favorite places and people along the route. Suggestions are welcome as we update our place-based guides (linked below).

Questions

  • What is the history of the Grand Circle?
  • How does the Grand Circle today differ from 50 years ago? 100?
  • What are upcoming events of interest?

YouTube

Friends

Navajo Tours USA

Parks

Grand Canyon National Park

Zion National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Cities

Albuquerque = Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil

Las Vegas, Nevada

Flagstaff, Arizona

Gallup = Naʼnízhoozhí

States

Arizona

Colorado

Nevada

New Mexico

Utah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.