Gray Rhino

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Photo: Brian Ralph

Gray Rhino = highly probable, high impact yet neglected threat: kin to both the elephant in the room and the improbable and unforeseeable black swan

Hashtag: #grayrhino

Key Links
wucker.com
wucker.com/writing/the-gray-rhino
@wucker

Quotes
Author Michele Wucker, a policy analyst who specializes in crises, calls them “gray rhinos,” in contrast to the unimaginable “black swan” events. Most of the megathreats the world encounters—from pandemics to financial crashes—are more like a charging rhino: They’re dangerous, but can also be seen coming far in advance.
Experts Knew a Pandemic Was Coming. Here’s What They’re Worried About Next – Politico

Headlines
5 questions with the woman who coined the term ‘gray rhino’ – Market Watch
Why the coronavirus crisis is a ‘gray rhino’ and not a ‘black swan’ – Past Company

Planeta

Rhinos

Crisis


https://planeta.com/coronavirus

Pandemic


https://planeta.com/risk

