home Greece, Hashtags Greece From Home

Greece From Home

By Ron Mader   Posted in Greece Hashtags
Posted on
Hashtags

Elsewhere on the web, during the Coronavirus Pandemic, tourism leaders in Greece are offering virtual tours. Hashtag: #greecefromhome

Key Links
Greece From Home Archive
Media Assets
YouTube Playlist

Questions = Ερωτήσεις

  • Is there a schedule of upcoming live videos? = Υπάρχει ένα πρόγραμμα επερχόμενων ζωντανών βίντεο;
  • What are the tourism trends in Greece? = Ποιες είναι οι τάσεις του τουρισμού στην Ελλάδα;
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Greece? = Τι θα γνωρίζουν οι ντόπιοι όπως οι επισκέπτες για την Ελλάδα;

Embedded Tweets

Videos
YouTubePlaylists#GreeceFromHome

Headlines
The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism

Planeta

Greece = Ελλάδα

Greece Links

Coronavirus

Livestreaming and archived video

Virtual Tour

Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.