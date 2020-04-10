Hashtags
Elsewhere on the web, during the Coronavirus Pandemic, tourism leaders in Greece are offering virtual tours. Hashtag: #greecefromhome
Key Links
Greece From Home Archive
Media Assets
YouTube Playlist
Questions = Ερωτήσεις
- Is there a schedule of upcoming live videos? = Υπάρχει ένα πρόγραμμα επερχόμενων ζωντανών βίντεο;
- What are the tourism trends in Greece? = Ποιες είναι οι τάσεις του τουρισμού στην Ελλάδα;
- What would locals like visitors to know about Greece? = Τι θα γνωρίζουν οι ντόπιοι όπως οι επισκέπτες για την Ελλάδα;
Embedded Tweets
Greece Invites the World to Keep in Touch… from Home.
Let's stay connected. https://t.co/XScCKFtOyX#greecefromhome #staysafe #ttot https://t.co/eXZcrfdm58 pic.twitter.com/holsRQ2qvx
— Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 3, 2020
Even though we are at home it doesn’t mean we have to stop connecting, being inspired and learning – maybe more now than ever before. Love you from afar!#StaySafe #GreeceFromHome #VisitGreece https://t.co/izqmZloXG3
— Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 2, 2020
Elsewhere on the web, Greek tourism leaders are offering virtual tours https://t.co/1IbcMKyPa8#greecefromhome #rtweek21
Planetahttps://t.co/SdmnKV4Edi
attn @ecoclub @ecotourismnet @outbounding @TransAbroad pic.twitter.com/93eIhWGYrt
— planetanews (@planetanews) April 5, 2020
#Tourism Ministry Launches “#GreecefromHome” Platform (Vid) https://t.co/YOA4OwV3PI pic.twitter.com/c2Rqu8XSIu
— The National Herald (@NationalHerald) April 2, 2020
Good morning people!
Slow down & enjoy the simple pleasures in life.
📍Kerkini Lake, in Macedonia #staysafe #stayathome #greecefromhome #dreaming pic.twitter.com/s1AjNyVp2n
— Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 9, 2020
Keep connecting, being inspired and learning even if we are at home. Greek Tourism Ministry launches #Greecefromhome platform that gives its web visitors the opportunity to discover the beauties of Greece & Greek culture – without leaving home. https://t.co/9xcGkqvudt #StaySafe https://t.co/g7YTA4EipC
— Embassy of Greece (@GreeceInUSA) April 2, 2020
Good morning everyone! Where in Greece would you like to go when things will be back to normal? Until we’re able to be together again, let’s stay inspired!#staysafe #stayathome & visit #greecefromhome @ https://t.co/XScCKFLpqv pic.twitter.com/OsU0BLeHpj
— Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 5, 2020
Videos
YouTube – Playlists – #GreeceFromHome
Headlines
The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism
Planeta