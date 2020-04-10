Greece From Home

Hashtags

Elsewhere on the web, during the Coronavirus Pandemic, tourism leaders in Greece are offering virtual tours. Hashtag: #greecefromhome

Even though we are at home it doesn’t mean we have to stop connecting, being inspired and learning – maybe more now than ever before. Love you from afar!#StaySafe #GreeceFromHome #VisitGreece https://t.co/izqmZloXG3 — Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 2, 2020

Keep connecting, being inspired and learning even if we are at home. Greek Tourism Ministry launches #Greecefromhome platform that gives its web visitors the opportunity to discover the beauties of Greece & Greek culture – without leaving home. https://t.co/9xcGkqvudt #StaySafe https://t.co/g7YTA4EipC — Embassy of Greece (@GreeceInUSA) April 2, 2020

Good morning everyone! Where in Greece would you like to go when things will be back to normal? Until we’re able to be together again, let’s stay inspired!#staysafe #stayathome & visit #greecefromhome @ https://t.co/XScCKFLpqv pic.twitter.com/OsU0BLeHpj — Visit Greece (@VisitGreecegr) April 5, 2020

The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism

