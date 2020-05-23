home Parks, USA Guadalupe Mountains National Park

nps.gov: Guadalupe Mountains National Park was established on September 30th, 1972 and incorporates 86,367 acres near El Paso, Texas. The park’s name comes from the Guadalupe Mountains, which are found in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, and also contain Carlsbad Cavern National Park. Guadalupe Mountains National Park includes Guadalupe Peak, which at 8749 feet in height is the highest point in the state of Texas, and El Capitan, an important geographical feature for travelers of the Butterfield Overland Mail stagecoach line during the late 1800s. These features of the Guadalupe Mountains are composed primarily of fossil-rich Permian limestones. In fact, there are so many fossils in the mountains that the middle part of the Permian is called the Guadalupian.

