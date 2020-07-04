Guelaguetza 2020

Poster: Montserrat Alhelí Steck Ortiz, Trenzando Magia

The virtual stage is set. With the physical Guelaguetza postponed, we will watch, enjoy and amplify performances and presentations from Oaxaca, Mexico throughout the month of July. Hashtag: #Guelaguetza2020

Viva la Guelaguetza! Viva Oaxaca!! = Long live Guelaguetza! Long live Oaxaca!!

Who should watch? Anyone interested in Mexico, in Indigenous culture, music, and dance. Bilingual fans, here’s a chance to hear Indigenous languages, often in the introduction of a particular group.

Videos

Guelaguetza Oficial

guelaguetzaoficial.com

YouTube

Facebook

@guelaguetzaof

CORTV

We recommend subscribing to CORTV’s YouTube channel and following the channel on Twitter: @cortv

Questions = Preguntas

Are you watching Guelaguetza? In person? On TV? On the Internet? = ¿Estás viendo Guelaguetza? ¿En persona? ¿En TV? ¿En Internet?

For those familiar, what does Guelaguetza mean to you? = Para los que están familiarizados, ¿qué significa la Guelaguetza para ti?

Is there an analog to Guelaguetza in other countries? = ¿Existe un análogo a la Guelaguetza en otros países?

For the organizers: is there a program of the performances? = Para los organizadores: ¿hay un programa de actuaciones?

What is the status of Indigenous tourism / culinary tourism / ecotourism in Oaxaca? = ¿Cuál es el estado del turismo indígena / turismo culinario / ecoturismo en Oaxaca?

What are the dates of Guelaguetza 2021? = ¿Cuáles son las fechas de la Guelaguetza 2021? (July 19 and 26?)

Embedded Tweets

#Comunicado | “Trenzando Magia”, será la Imagen oficial de la #Guelaguetza2020. «Este año se vivirá de forma distinta, se realizarán programas grabados de transmisiones de años anteriores y serán transmitidos a través de la señal de la @cortv» ✔️https://t.co/FuUuadMgrY pic.twitter.com/PmGGzLUXyI — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) July 4, 2020

¡Oaxaca está más viva que nunca! En equipo con la @cortv, a través de transmisiones especiales de ediciones anteriores, celebraremos la #Guelaguetza2020, reviviendo la magia y el color de nuestra fiesta máxima, símbolo de nuestras raíces.#OaxacaViveEnTi pic.twitter.com/DL9aYazZbX — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) July 3, 2020

Headlines

