Buzzwords

Heart = a hollow muscular organ that pumps the blood through the circulatory system by rhythmic contraction and dilation

Quotes

I hope this music connects you to your heart and gives you space to ‘be’

– Corrina Bonshek, composer

bonmusic.com.au/lab

@bon_music

Wikipedia

Atrial fibrillation

Cardiac dysrhythmia

Cardiac stress test

Planeta.com