Henderson Hockey

Henderson, Nevada – Spotlight on the 2020 State of the City address, particularly the news of a proposed hockey arena at the Henderson Pavilion.

Preliminary plans call for a remodel of the Pavilion to be the new community facility and ice hockey arena.

The new venue will continue to host community events including graduations, concerts.

The Pavilion already seats 6,000. The estimated cost to repair the tent top was $30 million.

Practicalities

The team would practice at Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson and play its first season at Orleans Arena, which has seated just under 8,000 for previous hockey games.

