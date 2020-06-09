Henderson Libraries 2020

Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own personality and origin story: Paseo Verde, Gibson, Green Valley, and Heritage Park.

These venues are also currently closed due to COVID19. This page attempts to curate some of the informative tweets showing what’s taking place inside. Plenty of renovation!

Temporarily Closed

UPDATE: Henderson Libraries is now closed until further notice. Hold on to anything you have checked out as our book drops are also closed. We've extended due dates & there will be no late fees. Give our digital resources a shot: https://t.co/6JIsMW0dnv. Stay safe, friends! 💙🧡 — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) March 18, 2020

The Paseo Verde Library is a drop off location for #NevadaPrimary ballots until 7pm today. (Note: the library is not open) pic.twitter.com/V3iEPNVOZu — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) June 9, 2020

"Every day we advocate that #librariesareforeveryone, and during times when racism is undeniable, we must undeniably work to be a voice of #antiracism." Please read this message from our Executive Director, Marcie Smedley. #hendersonlibraries #blacklivesmatter #libraries pic.twitter.com/F3ACMSxCVE — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) June 3, 2020

Here’s Lisa, Manager of the #PaseoVerdeLibrary, with some big news! Our team has put 99,000+ books back on the shelves after the library’s recarpeting project. 🥳 That was quite the feat, but SO worth it! #hendersonlibraries #wedidit pic.twitter.com/1w178VaVfr — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) May 13, 2020

We’ve had some work done at the #GreenValleyLibrary! 🚧 New cubicles for our @OneStopCareerNV partners & a new Adult Services desk closer to our recently-created computer lab. 🤩 Can’t wait to show you in person!#hendersonlibraries #onestopcareercenter pic.twitter.com/r1veIty3pf — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) May 9, 2020

Getting there with our reflooring project at the #PaseoVerdeLibrary! Never thought we’d be so excited over new carpet, but this looks so nice! 😍#hendersonlibraries #newfloors #underconstruction pic.twitter.com/bVidaSmDUF — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) April 29, 2020

See something familiar on a recent episode of @pawnstars? #RickHarrison asked #MarkHallPatton for help looking at #microfilm related to the #JFK assassination & MHP knew just where to go! We got them set up & you can watch the show to see the rest. #hendersonlibraries pic.twitter.com/4ycKP2Qp4X — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) April 27, 2020

Another view of the reflooring project at the #PaseoVerdeLibrary, plus a sneak peek of our beautiful Reading Room!#hendersonlibraries #underconstruction #newfloors pic.twitter.com/fl3JYEjtLH — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) April 17, 2020

