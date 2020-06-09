home 2020 Henderson Libraries 2020

Photo: Sunny day

Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own personality and origin story: Paseo Verde, Gibson, Green Valley, and Heritage Park.

These venues are also currently closed due to COVID19. This page attempts to curate some of the informative tweets showing what’s taking place inside. Plenty of renovation!

Key Links
hendersonlibraries.com
Make a request
News
Facebook
@hendersonlibs

Friends of Henderson Libraries
hdplfriends.org
Book Sales
Facebook

Temporarily Closed

