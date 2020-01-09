home 2019, Local, USA Henderson Libraries

Henderson Libraries

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2019 Local USA
Posted on
Photo: Raiders on Location

Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own personality and origin story: Paseo Verde, Gibson, Green Valley, and Heritage Park.

Libraries are more than books and this system offers community meeting spaces, genealogical research, computer classes, reading clubs, and more. We are big fans of the monthly book sales held by the Friends of Henderson Libraries.

Key Links
hendersonlibraries.com
Make a request
News
Facebook
@hendersonlibs

Friends of Henderson Libraries
hdplfriends.org
Book Sales
Facebook

2020 Book Sales

January 9th – 14th at the Paseo Verde Library &
January 24th – 28th at the Gibson Library

February 6th – 11th at the Paseo Verde Library &
February 21st – 25th at the Green Valley Library

March 5th – 10th at the Paseo Verde Library &
March 20th – 24th at the Gibson Library

April 2nd – 7th at the Paseo Verde Library

May 7th – 12th at the Paseo Verde Library &
May 22th – May 26th at the Gibson Library

June 11th – 16th at the Green Valley Library &
June 26th – 30th at the Paseo Verde Library

July 9th – 14th at the Paseo Verde Library &
July 24th – 28th at the Gibson Library

August 6th – 11th at the Paseo Verde Library &
August 21st – 25th at the Green Valley Library

September 10th – 15th at the Paseo Verde Library &
September 25th – 29th at the Gibson Library

October 8th – 13th at the Paseo Verde Library

November 5th – 10th at the Paseo Verde Library
November 20th – 24th at the Gibson Library

December 4th – 8th at the Green Valley Library &
December 10th – 15th at the Paseo Verde Library

Embedded Tweets

FacebookLive

FYI
The Gibson library was named after former state assemblyman and senator, James I. Gibson (father of current County Commissioner Jim Gibson).

2019 was the 75th Anniversary of the Henderson Library system.

Planeta.com

Henderson, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

Library

Books

Libraries on the Social Web

Free Social Web Workshops in Henderson

Henderson Libraries Anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.