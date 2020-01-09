Photo: Raiders on Location
Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own personality and origin story: Paseo Verde, Gibson, Green Valley, and Heritage Park.
Libraries are more than books and this system offers community meeting spaces, genealogical research, computer classes, reading clubs, and more. We are big fans of the monthly book sales held by the Friends of Henderson Libraries.
2020 Book Sales
January 9th – 14th at the Paseo Verde Library &
January 24th – 28th at the Gibson Library
February 6th – 11th at the Paseo Verde Library &
February 21st – 25th at the Green Valley Library
March 5th – 10th at the Paseo Verde Library &
March 20th – 24th at the Gibson Library
April 2nd – 7th at the Paseo Verde Library
May 7th – 12th at the Paseo Verde Library &
May 22th – May 26th at the Gibson Library
June 11th – 16th at the Green Valley Library &
June 26th – 30th at the Paseo Verde Library
July 9th – 14th at the Paseo Verde Library &
July 24th – 28th at the Gibson Library
August 6th – 11th at the Paseo Verde Library &
August 21st – 25th at the Green Valley Library
September 10th – 15th at the Paseo Verde Library &
September 25th – 29th at the Gibson Library
October 8th – 13th at the Paseo Verde Library
November 5th – 10th at the Paseo Verde Library
November 20th – 24th at the Gibson Library
December 4th – 8th at the Green Valley Library &
December 10th – 15th at the Paseo Verde Library
Have you downloaded the #hendersonlibraries app yet? It's an easy way to check your account, search for and place items on hold, renew titles, and discover great new items in our collection! Available for both iOS and Android devices. pic.twitter.com/cVKeexQx0T
— Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) January 7, 2019
Henderson Libraries showing off digital literacy tools at #strollandroll https://t.co/DGYblzWFcX @hendersonlibs @cityofhenderson @HendSportandRec @LasVegasLocally @Visit_Henderson @gvrcasino @getoutdoorsnv pic.twitter.com/6jFUw6wgn1
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) November 18, 2017
Things to do in Las Vegas: Book sale day with friends of the @hendersonlibs https://t.co/WKK6MRYSPe #literacy #recycling #rtcities pic.twitter.com/kuftkU0XeI
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) November 2, 2017
The Gibson library was named after former state assemblyman and senator, James I. Gibson (father of current County Commissioner Jim Gibson).
2019 was the 75th Anniversary of the Henderson Library system.
