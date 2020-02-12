Henderson Links

Photo: Sloan Signage
Links related to Henderson, Nevada presented in somewhat random fashion:
State of the City
Headlines
Henderson to consider embracing developers’ worst nightmare – Nevada Current
Henderson to bring mini ‘parklets’ to Water Street in summer
Henderson, Cox Communications team up for downtown tech initiative
Henderson may pay for half of new Golden Knights practice arena
henderson-city-council-oks-30-5m-grant-for-union-pacific-railroad-trail-project
railway-track-build-new-depot-run-trains-henderson
festival-dances-distinct-hawaiian-beat-photos
every-city-has-story-tell-and-henderson-s-no-different
nevada-s-oldest-operating-casino-railroad-pass-celebrating-85th-birthday
water-street-even-more-fun-is-flowing-here – @EICasino
seldom-heard-dissenting-word-henderson-s-city-council
henderson-looks-2015-parks-health-transportation-projects
henderson-has-its-own-booze-district
henderson-finishes-mountain-lake-terrazza-parks
henderson-get-valley-s-first-diverging-diamond-interchange – @RJroadwarrior
henderson-s-new-parks-push-puts-pressure-maintenance-costs
https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2013/may/16/60-things-know-about-henderson
Parks
Park reservations (Reservable ramadas) 702-267-5707
more
Henderson opens newly renovated city park
Details
Silverton Casino
Cornerstone
1600 Wigwam Pkwy (Wigwam Parkway and Stephanie Street)
One of Nevada’s premiere city parks, Cornerstone has a 31-acre lake (not for swimming) and is connected to two trails: the Pittman Wash and Union Pacific Railroad trails. Among the amenities: plaza area, large pavilions, restrooms, lighted basketball courts, lighted volleyball courts, open grass area, covered picnic tables and walking trails.
The park opened October 6, 2012.
Funded with a $16.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-gravel-pit-be-redeveloped-park
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2012/jul/20/hendersons-cornerstone-park-set-open-oct-6
<chrome_find class=”find_in_page”>Birds: American avocets, great egret, black-necked stilt, long-billed curlew, ring-billed gull.
Resident species — pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant, Canada geese, snow geese, mallard, American coot, great blue heron, green heron, killdeer, Anna’s humming<chrome_find class=”find_in_page”>bird, Costa’s humming<chrome_find class=”find_in_page”>bird, black phoebe, Say’s phoebe, cliff swallow, yellow-headed black<chrome_find class=”find_in_page”>bird, red-winged black<chrome_find class=”find_in_page”>bird, and great-tailed grackle.
Discovery Park
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/discovery-park
http://www.yelp.com/biz/discovery-park-henderson
Ceremonies for Mountain Lake Park and Terrazza Park will start at 8 a.m. at Mountain Lake, 1020 Golda Way off East Lake Mead Parkway west of Lake Las Vegas. Terrazza is at Galleria Drive at Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Both parks are five acres.
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-open-two-new-parks-saturday
Black Mountain Recreation Center
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/recreation_centers/black_mountain_recreation_center_aquatic_complex.php
Amargosa Trail
http://cityofhenderson.com/parks/upcoming_projects/amargosa_trail.php
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/amargosa_trail.pdf
http://www.yelp.com/biz/amargosa-trail-henderson
Pabco Trail
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/depts/parks/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps.aspx#pabcotrail
http://www.yelp.com/biz/wetlands-park-las-vegas
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/PublishingImages/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps/printable-wetlands-map.pdf
http://www.lvwash.org/html/what_visit_trails.html
City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, located at 2400 Moser Drive. Open daily from 6am-3pm with classes and walking tours available. Telephone (702) 267-4180.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve/213771155317727
Plant Nurseries
Hours of operation: Mon-Sat: 7am-5pm; Sun: 8am-4pm
Water Street Faves
Downtown Henderson has a number of visitable establishments, including Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, Lovelady Taproom, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, and Hardway 8. Keep an eye on the corner of Water and Atlantic where the Henderson Convention Center stands (and will soon be refashioned as an ice rink for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, 7 South Water Street
One of my family’s favorite places to visit on Water Street. Pastries, bread, and cakes are baked on site by Danish Chef Flemming Pedersen. Natalie and other folks at the counter are helpful. Entrance by steps and ramp. There is indoor and outdoor seating. First Saturday of the Month: Scandinavia Day!
Hardway 8
https://www.facebook.com/hardway8henderson
https://www.facebook.com/waterstreetdistrict/posts/hardway-8-the-unlv-runnin-rebels-inspired-sports-bar-will-open-its-doors-on-wate/2235267553150299
https://vegas.eater.com/2019/1/7/18171164/hendersons-unlv-runnin-rebels-inspired-sports-bar-hardway-8
Government
march on
Legacy Golf Club
lawsuit-aims-to-prevent-new-development-at-legacy-golf-club
https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson/posts/10155594402164116:0
Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club is a private, charitable non-profit organization whose primary objective is to practice and perpetuate the traditions, beliefs, language and the arts of the indigenous people of Hawaii. Chartered by the Association of the Hawaiian Civic Clubs in the State of Nevada in 1989.
https://www.facebook.com/lasvegashcc.org
@princekuhiofest
City Press Releases
Henderson_Awarded_Grant – @cityofhenderson
News
Henderson Press
City of Henderson
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofHendersonLibraries
River Mountains Loop Trail
Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash
https://www.facebook.com/HendersonNevadaSocialLIVENetwork
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve/213771155317727
The District
Bakeries
https://www.facebook.com/GermanBakeryLV
Chef-Flemmings-Bake-Shop
http://instagram.com/hendersonanimalshelternv
Henderson Libraries
Paseo Verde Library
280 S. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 492-7252
Cafe – 702-617-7825
Book Club
Digital Collections
Friends
Fiesta
https://fiestahenderson.sclv.com
Shopping
Galeria at Sunset
Museums
Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Admission: $1-$2. Information: 702-455-7955
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas and New Year’s Day)
Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash
Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment, and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash is a 2.5 mile habitat restoration program located between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Pecos Road along the Pittman Wash, with an entrance directly behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center. The project area is a natural area that carries floodwater from the mountains south of Henderson, to the Las Vegas Wash, and ultimately into Lake Mead. For a trail map, click here. For a list of what’s blooming in Pittman Wash throughout the year, click here.
http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/project-green-group-gathers-volunteers-clean-henderson-s-pittman-wash-three-times-year
July 23, 7pm: Interpretive Walk
Videos: Bats https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1BdxYVkOOkyKX and Invasive Species https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1OdJrbmRmOpJX
October 17 Make a Difference Day
https://sites.google.com/site/projectgreenhendersonnv/Home
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/project-green
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-approves-concrete-channeling-part-pittman-wash
http://neighborwoodsmonth.org/event/make-a-difference-day-2/2016-10-17
Places of Interest
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve
Henderson Pavilion is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the state.
https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson
@COHPavilion
Ethel M
2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson
Lions
http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2012/dec/26/mgm-lions-and-new-cubs-display-ranch-henderson
The Lion Habitat Ranch — with about 40 lions and cubs — recently opened to the public near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. The ranch is open from 11am – 4pm Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $20 for adults. One child 12 and under is admitted free for each adult.
Lion Habitat Ranch (The Cat House)
Markets
Farmers’ Markets in Las Vegas and Henderson
Henderson Farmers’ Market (previously Country Fresh Market)
Henderson Fresh Farmers Market
300 S Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson Farmers Market (Water Street, Thursdays)
http://www.yelp.com/biz/restaurant-2-dos-potrillos-henderson
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/parks/acacia_park.php
50 Casa Del Fuego Street (at Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entradas Avenue)
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/Parks/special_events/trails_photo_contest.php
Henderson City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning at 7 p.m. The live stream is available on the city’s website, www.cityofhenderson.com
Before the meeting begins, website visitors can also view the agenda and supporting documents.
Where to drink
Borracha, Green Valley Ranch
HiScores Barcade
702.522.7766
https://www.facebook.com/HiScoresLV
Where to eat
Indian: Ashiana
10960 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 107
New Mexican
Carlitos Burritos
4300 E Sunset Rd, Ste A-5 Henderson
Mexican
Coyote’s Cafe and Cantina
Lindo Michoacan
Me Gusta Tacos
Taco y Taco
Mariachi music Mondays, 6pm
American
Chicken Shack, 4606 E. Sunset Rd
Italian
Giuseppe’s Bar & Grille, 2630 W. Horizon Ridge
(702) 675-4487
Buen Gusto, 2642 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy
702-407-6600
Eastern European/Russian
Eastern Market, 2500 East Windmill
– Armenian/Russian specialties
Peruvian
Mi Perú, 1450 W Horizon Ridge Parkway
Annie’s (closed)
Spicy Tuna, 10345 S Eastern Avenue
Thai Thai
Acacia Demonstration Gardens
Acacia Demonstration Gardens is a collaborative effort among the City of Henderson, Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens provide a wealth of landscaping examples that are water efficient for our dry desert climate.
50 Casa Del Fuego St.
(Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entradas Avenue)
More about Henderson Parks
The City of Henderson Park Planning Division has numerous parks and trails projects under construction. Parks and trails may be funded and constructed in a variety of ways, with three methods being the most common—developer-built turnkey parks, Residential Construction Tax (RCT) and the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.
To date, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded more than $235 million for 30+ parks and trails projects from the Bureau of Land Management through the sale of public lands as authorized by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA). This brings a tremendous value to Henderson residents.
SNPLMA is unique because it sets a standard for cooperative conservation. It provides for the sale of specific federal lands in Clark County and for the acquisition of environmentally sensitive lands. SNPLMA has two primary purposes: to promote orderly development in the Las Vegas Valley and to decrease the impact of urban growth on our national recreation areas (such as Lake Mead and Red Rock). When certain public lands are sold, funding is set aside and local agencies submit projects for funding consideration. Project proposals must be very detailed and fit within SNPLMA parameters.
Arroyo Grande
298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.(with entrances at American Pacific Drive and Santiago Drive)
Spring, Arroyo Grande City Park @cityofhenderson pic.twitter.com/AFQiPAeC3u
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) March 4, 2019
Morrell Park
Todd’s Unique Fine Dining
4350 East Sunset Road
702-259-8633
Wednesday ‘no corkage’ for first two bottles
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas
16 South Water Street
Omelet House
Boulder Highway and Lake Mead and two other locations
Sunrise Coffee
Sunrise Cafe
Bars and Pubs
Miller’s Ale House
594 North Stephanie Street
Gold Mine Tavern, Water Street
M Resort
Dogs
Beer
- 2230 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy. Suite 150
- 702.565.5040
Beer, Wine and Mezcal
Total Wine, 501 N. Stephanie Street
Bikes
Bike Henderson
The City of Henderson is gearing up to be Southern Nevada’s first Bicycle Friendly Community. Organized by the League of American Cyclists, the Bicycle Friendly Community program is designed to improve bicycling opportunities within our nation’s communities.
Bike Shop
2630 Windmill Parkway
Golf
Henderson Historical Society
The Henderson Historical Society (HHS) is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a deep respect for the city’s history and are actively engaged in protecting the stories, photos, and folklore from Henderson’s past. A virtual, online association, the HHS provides a place for supporters to explore the character, charm, and events that built this great city.
2019 events
Basic Magnesium / Basic Management
Recent Events
November 15 Stroll ‘n’ Roll
Hashtag: #StrollnRoll
March 4 Bark in the Park,10am-2pm, Cornerstone Park
Spotlight on Golden Retrieve Rescue of Southern Nevada, an organization which provides a rescue program for abandoned, mistreated, or unwanted golden retrievers.
Bark Park at Heritage Park
Almanac
District
St Rose Parkway
Quiltique
Quilt shop in Henderson NV offering quality fabrics, notions, and classes to the Las Vegas Valley.
– near Metro Diner, Bounce World, Castaways, Cornerstone Park
Quick Pickk
No weeds, no mess, no problem. Let us know if we can help scape your yard. (702) 292-8563 Matt
Green Valley Ranch
October 12, 7am-12pm Fall Garage Sale
Wikipedia
Henderson
Charles Henderson (Nevada_politician)
PEPCON disaster
Planeta.com