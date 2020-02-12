Henderson Links

Links related to Henderson, Nevada presented in somewhat random fashion:

State of the City

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/state-of-the-city/event-overview

Headlines

Henderson to consider embracing developers’ worst nightmare – Nevada Current

Henderson to bring mini ‘parklets’ to Water Street in summer

Henderson, Cox Communications team up for downtown tech initiative

https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2019/sep/12/henderson-a-guide-to-nevadas-fastest-growing-city

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/henderson/hendersons-historic-water-street-receives-new-life-1839347/amp/

Henderson may pay for half of new Golden Knights practice arena

henderson-city-council-oks-30-5m-grant-for-union-pacific-railroad-trail-project

railway-track-build-new-depot-run-trains-henderson

festival-dances-distinct-hawaiian-beat-photos

every-city-has-story-tell-and-henderson-s-no-different

nevada-s-oldest-operating-casino-railroad-pass-celebrating-85th-birthday

water-street-even-more-fun-is-flowing-here – @EICasino

seldom-heard-dissenting-word-henderson-s-city-council

henderson-looks-2015-parks-health-transportation-projects

henderson-has-its-own-booze-district

henderson-finishes-mountain-lake-terrazza-parks

http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/04/13/stroll-n-roll

henderson-get-valley-s-first-diverging-diamond-interchange – @RJroadwarrior

henderson-s-new-parks-push-puts-pressure-maintenance-costs

https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2013/may/16/60-things-know-about-henderson

Parks

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-featureshttps://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/home

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/general-parks-and-trails-information

Park reservations (Reservable ramadas) 702-267-5707

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2014/aug/12/top-six-parks-kids-hender/

Henderson opens newly renovated city park

http://cityofhenderson.com – http://cityofhenderson.com/parks

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/henderson_trails_map.pdf (PDF)

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/anthem_east_trail.pdf (PDF)

http://www.meetup.com/VegasHikers/events/10036344

http://www.blm.gov/nv/st/en/fo/lvfo/blm_programs/blm_special_areas/sloan_canyon_nca.html

Silverton Casino

http://silvertoncasino.com

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Silverton+Casino/@36.0413018,-115.1854935,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m24!1m16!4m15!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8d1ed6036db37:0xba9e19e543d8275c!2s1986+Songbird+Ct,+Henderson,+NV+89012,+USA!2m2!1d-115.0719825!2d36.0131751!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!2sSilverton+Casino,+3333+Blue+Diamond+Rd,+Las+Vegas,+NV+89139!2m2!1d-115.1833102!2d36.0412975!3e0!3m6!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!8m2!3d36.0412975!4d-115.1833102!9m1!1b1

Cornerstone

1600 Wigwam Pkwy (Wigwam Parkway and Stephanie Street)

One of Nevada’s premiere city parks, Cornerstone has a 31-acre lake (not for swimming) and is connected to two trails: the Pittman Wash and Union Pacific Railroad trails. Among the amenities: plaza area, large pavilions, restrooms, lighted basketball courts, lighted volleyball courts, open grass area, covered picnic tables and walking trails.

The park opened October 6, 2012.

Funded with a $16.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-gravel-pit-be-redeveloped-park

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2012/jul/20/hendersons-cornerstone-park-set-open-oct-6

http://www.edge-industries.com/Cornerstone_Park.html

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2012/jan/21/henderson-early-phases-building-100-acre-park

http://apcoconstruction.com/project/cornerstone-park

https://mapofplay.kaboom.org/playspaces/139680

https://www.yelp.com/biz/cornerstone-park-henderson

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g45953-d7855442-Reviews-Cornerstone_Park-Henderson_Nevada.html

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cornerstone-Park/327082544023040

Birds: American avocets, great egret, black-necked stilt, long-billed curlew, ring-billed gull.

Resident species — pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant, Canada geese, snow geese, mallard, American coot, great blue heron, green heron, killdeer, Anna's hummingbird, Costa's hummingbird, black phoebe, Say's phoebe, cliff swallow, yellow-headed blackbird, red-winged blackbird, and great-tailed grackle.

Discovery Park

https://plus.google.com/116264279810658113145

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/discovery-park

http://www.yelp.com/biz/discovery-park-henderson

Google Map

Ceremonies for Mountain Lake Park and Terrazza Park will start at 8 a.m. at Mountain Lake, 1020 Golda Way off East Lake Mead Parkway west of Lake Las Vegas. Terrazza is at Galleria Drive at Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Both parks are five acres.

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-open-two-new-parks-saturday

Black Mountain Recreation Center

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/recreation_centers/black_mountain_recreation_center_aquatic_complex.php

Multigenerational Center

Amargosa Trail

http://cityofhenderson.com/parks/upcoming_projects/amargosa_trail.php

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/amargosa_trail.pdf

http://www.yelp.com/biz/amargosa-trail-henderson

Pabco Trail

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/depts/parks/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps.aspx#pabcotrail

http://www.yelp.com/biz/wetlands-park-las-vegas

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/PublishingImages/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps/printable-wetlands-map.pdf

http://www.lvwash.org/html/what_visit_trails.html

City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, located at 2400 Moser Drive. Open daily from 6am-3pm with classes and walking tours available. Telephone (702) 267-4180.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve/213771155317727

Plant Nurseries

http://www.starnursery.com

Hours of operation: Mon-Sat: 7am-5pm; Sun: 8am-4pm

Water Street Faves

Downtown Henderson has a number of visitable establishments, including Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, Lovelady Taproom, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, and Hardway 8. Keep an eye on the corner of Water and Atlantic where the Henderson Convention Center stands (and will soon be refashioned as an ice rink for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, 7 South Water Street

https://www.chefflemmingsbakeshop.com/

One of my family’s favorite places to visit on Water Street. Pastries, bread, and cakes are baked on site by Danish Chef Flemming Pedersen. Natalie and other folks at the counter are helpful. Entrance by steps and ramp. There is indoor and outdoor seating. First Saturday of the Month: Scandinavia Day!

Hardway 8

https://www.facebook.com/hardway8henderson

https://www.facebook.com/waterstreetdistrict/posts/hardway-8-the-unlv-runnin-rebels-inspired-sports-bar-will-open-its-doors-on-wate/2235267553150299

https://vegas.eater.com/2019/1/7/18171164/hendersons-unlv-runnin-rebels-inspired-sports-bar-hardway-8

http://www.cityofhenderson.com

http://hendersonlive.com

https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson

http://instagram.com/cityofhenderson

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/docs/default-source/geographic-information-services-docs/printable-maps/miscellaneous/councilwards.pdf

Legacy Golf Club

lawsuit-aims-to-prevent-new-development-at-legacy-golf-club

https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson/posts/10155594402164116:0

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club is a private, charitable non-profit organization whose primary objective is to practice and perpetuate the traditions, beliefs, language and the arts of the indigenous people of Hawaii. Chartered by the Association of the Hawaiian Civic Clubs in the State of Nevada in 1989.

https://www.facebook.com/lasvegashcc.org

@LasVegasHCC

Also see: http://princekuhiofestival.org

https://www.facebook.com/princekuhiofestival

@princekuhiofest

Henderson_Awarded_Grant – @cityofhenderson

Henderson Press

City of Henderson

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofHendersonLibraries

River Mountains Loop Trail

Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash

https://www.facebook.com/HendersonNevadaSocialLIVENetwork

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve/213771155317727

Henderson

The District

Bakeries

https://www.facebook.com/GermanBakeryLV

Chef-Flemmings-Bake-Shop

http://instagram.com/hendersonanimalshelternv

cityofhenderson

Henderson Libraries

https://www.mypubliclibrary.com

Paseo Verde Library

280 S. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89012

(702) 492-7252

Cafe – 702-617-7825

Book Club

https://www.mypubliclibrary.com/catalog/library/userdef/bookclubs_travel.aspx

Digital Collections

http://hendersonlibraries.com/digital-collections-887

http://hendersonlibraries.sobeklibrary.com

Friends

http://hdplfriends.org

http://hdplfriends.org/donate.html

http://www.hdplfriends.org/book-sales.html

Fiesta

https://fiestahenderson.sclv.com

Shopping

Galeria at Sunset

https://www.galleriaatsunset.com

https://www.galleriaatsunset.com/sales

https://twitter.com/GalleriaSunset

https://twitter.com/GoRetailGroup

http://www.goretailgroup.com/

Museums

Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Admission: $1-$2. Information: 702-455-7955

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas and New Year’s Day)

Facebook

Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash

Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment, and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash is a 2.5 mile habitat restoration program located between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Pecos Road along the Pittman Wash, with an entrance directly behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center. The project area is a natural area that carries floodwater from the mountains south of Henderson, to the Las Vegas Wash, and ultimately into Lake Mead. For a trail map, click here. For a list of what’s blooming in Pittman Wash throughout the year, click here.

Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash

http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/project-green-group-gathers-volunteers-clean-henderson-s-pittman-wash-three-times-year

July 23, 7pm: Interpretive Walk

Videos: Bats https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1BdxYVkOOkyKX and Invasive Species https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1OdJrbmRmOpJX

October 17 Make a Difference Day

https://www.facebook.com/Project-GREEN-Friends-of-Pittman-Wash-298501901181

https://sites.google.com/site/projectgreenhendersonnv/Home

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/project-green

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-approves-concrete-channeling-part-pittman-wash

http://neighborwoodsmonth.org/event/make-a-difference-day-2/2016-10-17

Places of Interest

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

Henderson Pavilion is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the state.

http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/henderson-pavilion/ticket-information/buy-tickets

https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson

@COHPavilion

Ethel M

2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson

http://www.ethelm.com

https://foursquare.com/v/ethel-m-chocolate-factory–cactus-garden/4bc90200b6c49c74f5ac8d91

http://www.lasvegassun.com/blogs/kats-report/2013/nov/08/twenty-fun-facts-ethel-ms-holiday-cactus-garden-it

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2011/nov/13/cactus-garden-display-beacon-holiday-cheer

@EthelMChocolate

Lions

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2012/dec/26/mgm-lions-and-new-cubs-display-ranch-henderson

The Lion Habitat Ranch — with about 40 lions and cubs — recently opened to the public near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. The ranch is open from 11am – 4pm Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $20 for adults. One child 12 and under is admitted free for each adult.

Lion Habitat Ranch (The Cat House)

http://thecathouse.us

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lion-Habitat-Ranch-Inc/271167609612510

@LasVegasLions

Markets

Farmers’ Markets in Las Vegas and Henderson

Henderson Farmers’ Market (previously Country Fresh Market)

http://countryfreshfarmersmarket.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Henderson-Farmers-Market/591107304365347

previous: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Country-Fresh-Farmers-Market/141861239230875

Henderson Fresh Farmers Market

300 S Green Valley Pkwy

http://www.yelp.com/biz/restaurant-2-dos-potrillos-henderson

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/parks/acacia_park.php

50 Casa Del Fuego Street (at Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entradas Avenue)

@cityofhenderson

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/Parks/special_events/trails_photo_contest.php

Henderson City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning at 7 p.m. The live stream is available on the city’s website, www.cityofhenderson.com

Before the meeting begins, website visitors can also view the agenda and supporting documents.

Where to drink

Borracha, Green Valley Ranch

HiScores Barcade

hiscoreslv.com

702.522.7766

https://www.facebook.com/HiScoresLV

Where to eat

Indian: Ashiana

10960 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 107

https://www.ashianaindiancuisine.com

https://www.ashianaindiancuisine.com/menu

https://www.yelp.com/biz/ashiana-north-india-cuisine-henderson

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ashiana-Northern-India-Cusine/6199653106744060

New Mexican

Carlitos Burritos

4300 E Sunset Rd, Ste A-5 Henderson

https://www.facebook.com/CarlitosBurritosVegas

https://www.yelp.com/biz/carlitos-burritos-henderson-2

Mexican

Coyote’s Cafe and Cantina

https://www.yelp.com/biz/coyotes-cafe-and-cantina-henderson

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d553065-Reviews-Coyotes_Cantina-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Coyotes-Cafe-Cantina/111689548868731

Lindo Michoacan

http://4sq.com/16zY4xJ

Me Gusta Tacos

http://megustatacos.com

Taco y Taco

Mariachi music Mondays, 6pm

American

Chicken Shack, 4606 E. Sunset Rd

http://mychickenshack.com

Italian

Giuseppe’s Bar & Grille, 2630 W. Horizon Ridge

(702) 675-4487

Buen Gusto, 2642 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy

702-407-6600

http://www.yelp.com/biz/buon-gusto-ristorante-henderson

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Buon-Gusto-Ristorante/149435461788006

Eastern European/Russian

Eastern Market, 2500 East Windmill

https://www.facebook.com/Easternmarketlv

– Armenian/Russian specialties

Peruvian

Mi Perú, 1450 W Horizon Ridge Parkway

http://www.miperugrill.com

http://www.yelp.com/biz/mi-peru-south-american-grill-henderson-3

Annie’s (closed)

http://vegas.eater.com/2017/3/14/14917584/annies-gourmet-italian-relocate-after-closure

http://anniesgourmet.org

https://www.facebook.com/anniesgourmet

Spicy Tuna, 10345 S Eastern Avenue

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Spicy-Tuna/193761953984575

Thai Thai

http://www.yelp.com/biz/thai-thai-restaurant-henderson

Acacia Demonstration Gardens

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/acacia-demonstration-gardens

Acacia Demonstration Gardens is a collaborative effort among the City of Henderson, Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens provide a wealth of landscaping examples that are water efficient for our dry desert climate.

50 Casa Del Fuego St.

(Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entradas Avenue)

More about Henderson Parks

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/upcoming-projects

The City of Henderson Park Planning Division has numerous parks and trails projects under construction. Parks and trails may be funded and constructed in a variety of ways, with three methods being the most common—developer-built turnkey parks, Residential Construction Tax (RCT) and the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

To date, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded more than $235 million for 30+ parks and trails projects from the Bureau of Land Management through the sale of public lands as authorized by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA). This brings a tremendous value to Henderson residents.

SNPLMA is unique because it sets a standard for cooperative conservation. It provides for the sale of specific federal lands in Clark County and for the acquisition of environmentally sensitive lands. SNPLMA has two primary purposes: to promote orderly development in the Las Vegas Valley and to decrease the impact of urban growth on our national recreation areas (such as Lake Mead and Red Rock). When certain public lands are sold, funding is set aside and local agencies submit projects for funding consideration. Project proposals must be very detailed and fit within SNPLMA parameters.

Arroyo Grande

298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.(with entrances at American Pacific Drive and Santiago Drive)

http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/arroyo-grande-sports-complex-and-pittman-wash-trail

Morrell Park

http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/morrell-park

Todd’s Unique Fine Dining

4350 East Sunset Road

702-259-8633

Wednesday ‘no corkage’ for first two bottles

toddsunique.com

@toddsunique

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas

16 South Water Street

http://juansflamingfajitasandcantina.com

Omelet House

Boulder Highway and Lake Mead and two other locations

http://www.omelethouse.net

http://www.omelethouse.net/Menus/Mexican%20Omelet%20House_A.pdf

https://www.yelp.com/biz/omelet-house-henderson

Sunrise Coffee

http://www.sunrisecoffeelv.com

https://www.facebook.com/sunrisecoffeelv

@SunriseCoffee

Sunrise Cafe

eatatsunrise.com

Bars and Pubs

http://www.shakespeares-pub.com – Quiz night on Tuesday and Wednesday, 7-9pm

https://www.facebook.com/ShakespearesGrille

Miller’s Ale House

594 North Stephanie Street

https://millersalehouse.com/locations/henderson

https://millersalehouse.com/football-menu/

Gold Mine Tavern, Water Street

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-tavern-toast-50-year-milestone

Tides, Green Valley Ranch Resorthttps://greenvalleyranch.sclv.com/Dining/Tides/Menu-Sp

https://www.yelp.com/biz/tides-seafood-and-sushi-bar-henderson

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45953-d14131361-Reviews-Tides_Seafood_and_Sushi_Restaurant-Henderson_Nevada.html

M Resort

Dogs



https://www.spencerspringsanimalhospital.com/

Beer

http://ubottleit.com

https://www.facebook.com/UBottleIt

2230 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy. Suite 150

702.565.5040

Beer, Wine and Mezcal

Total Wine, 501 N. Stephanie Street

http://www.totalwine.com/eng/storeLocator/redirect.cfm?sectionID=b2c/storeLocator/storeDetails.cfm&storeid=1&locationId=17797

Bikes

Bike Henderson

The City of Henderson is gearing up to be Southern Nevada’s first Bicycle Friendly Community. Organized by the League of American Cyclists, the Bicycle Friendly Community program is designed to improve bicycling opportunities within our nation’s communities.

http://www.jtsbicycle.com

http://www.visithenderson.com/bike-henderson/maps-trails

Popular Bike Trails

River Mountains Trail Loop Map

Amargosa Trail Map

Pittman Wash Trail Map

Bike Shop

2630 Windmill Parkway

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bike-Shop-LV/109440375780656

Golf

http://www.golfwildhorse.com

@CCWildhorse

https://www.facebook.com/WildhorseGC

Henderson Historical Society

The Henderson Historical Society (HHS) is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a deep respect for the city’s history and are actively engaged in protecting the stories, photos, and folklore from Henderson’s past. A virtual, online association, the HHS provides a place for supporters to explore the character, charm, and events that built this great city.

hendersonhistoricalsociety.org

2019 events

Basic Magnesium / Basic Management

http://brcrestorationproject.com/index.php/bmi-story.html

https://emeraldislandcasino.com/2013/12/basic-magnesium-inc-the-birth-of-henderson-nevada

http://beta.active.com/henderson-nv

2016 Hoolaulea – September 10-11, 2016

Fun, Food, Games, and Music from the Islands.

Complimentary Admission pic.twitter.com/dofMYFhkOq — LasVegasHCC (@LasVegasHCC) August 15, 2016

Tourism Portal: Destination Henderson

http://visithenderson.com – @Visit_Henderson

https://www.facebook.com/destinationhenderson

http://www.visithenderson.com/press-releases

http://visithenderson.com/static/emag/destination_planning_guide/pubData/source/15-253392_DPG_update_2015_e-mag.pdf

https://www.ktnv.com/news/henderson-launching-new-tourism-campaign-updates-logo

Recent Events

November 15 Stroll ‘n’ Roll

Hashtag: #StrollnRoll

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1543345402546452

Blog: http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/11/15/ciclovia

http://www.alansnel.blogspot.com/2014/11/pedaling-through-burbs-ugh-to-reach.html – @BicycleManSnel

March 4 Bark in the Park,10am-2pm, Cornerstone Park

Facebook event page

https://planeta.com/1703parkbark

Spotlight on Golden Retrieve Rescue of Southern Nevada, an organization which provides a rescue program for abandoned, mistreated, or unwanted golden retrievers.

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenRetrieverRescueSouthernNevada

Bark Park at Heritage Park

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/bark-park-at-heritage-park

https://goo.gl/maps/nMgnMY6RbQv

http://www.designworkshop.com/press/2011/bark-park-awards.html

Open Space and Trails Plan

Almanac

https://www.almanac.com/astronomy/moon/full/NV/Henderson

District

https://bellavitalasvegas.com

St Rose Parkway

https://www.ktnv.com/news/construction-is-booming-along-st-rose-parkway-in-henderson

Quiltique

Quilt shop in Henderson NV offering quality fabrics, notions, and classes to the Las Vegas Valley.

https://www.quiltique.com

https://www.facebook.com/Quiltique

https://twitter.com/Quiltique

– near Metro Diner, Bounce World, Castaways, Cornerstone Park

Quick Pickk

No weeds, no mess, no problem. Let us know if we can help scape your yard. ‭(702) 292-8563‬ Matt

Quickpickk.com

https://www.yelp.com/biz/quick-pickk-las-vegas

https://www.facebook.com/quickpickk

Green Valley Ranch

https://greenvalleyranch.org

October 12, 7am-12pm Fall Garage Sale

https://greenvalleyranch.org/calendar/fall-garage-sale

Buzzword Bingo

Basic Magnesium – Clark County – Green Valley – Green Valley Ranch – Henderson – Nevada – Raiders – Water Street

Wikipedia

Henderson

Charles Henderson (Nevada_politician)

PEPCON disaster

Planeta.com