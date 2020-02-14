Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is located in the foothills south and adjacent to Las Vegas. Incorporated in 1953, Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada, known for its parks, biking and hiking trails and master-planned communities. Henderson is certified Playful City USA.

Natural World

Among our favorite city parks in the world: Cornerstone, a repurposed quarry, now a multi-purpose marsh. It’s still so new that most neighbors don’t know the park by name. The park hosts the annual Bark in the Park in March. Look for the egrets on the red poles. There are ducks galore and sometimes seagulls, an odd sight in the Mojave Desert.

Cultural World

Another under the radar recommendation – check out the Henderson Libraries. Excellent message boards, book sales in traditional Dewey-numbered goodness.

Casinos

Fiesta, Green Valley Ranch

Downtown

We are fans of Chef Flemming’s bake shop, the Thursday Farmers Market and events at the convention center and the Henderson Events Plaza. Ample free parking!

Ethel M Cactus Garden

Worthy of repeat visits, the garden is a fantastic collection of desert-loving plants from around the globe. With signage! It’s toward the top of the regional Slow Adventures Route.

December-February Holiday lights are turned on at 530pm. After Christmas, the blue and green lights are removed for more Valentine-lighting.

